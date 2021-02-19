Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
19.02.2021 | 22:08
Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp.: Grant of Options

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / February 19, 2021 / Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. ("TAPC")(TSXV:TPC) TAPC announced today that, subject to regulatory approval, it has granted stock options to directors, officers and employees of the Company and its subsidiaries to acquire an aggregate of 540,000 common shares under the Company's stock option plan. The options granted are exercisable at a price of C$0.075 per common share and expire on February 18, 2026. After the granting of the options referred to in this press release, and subject to regulatory approval, there will be a total of 1,050,000 stock options issued and outstanding.

About Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp

Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. is a junior oil and gas exploration and production company. For further information, please contact:

Gregory J. Leia, President and CEO
Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp.
Suite 203 - 221 - 10th Avenue SE
Calgary Alberta T2G 0V9
T: (403) 265 4122
E: gleia@tenthavenuepetroleum.com
Website: www.tenthavenuepetroleum.com

Reader Advisory

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/630785/Grant-of-Options

