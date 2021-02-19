Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp.: Grant of Options

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / February 19, 2021 / Tenth Avenue Petroleum Corp. ("TAPC")(TSXV:TPC) TAPC announced today that, subject to regulatory approval, it has granted stock options to directors, officers and employees of the Company and its subsidiaries to acquire an aggregate of 540,000 common shares under the Company's stock option plan. The options granted are exercisable at a price of C$0.075 per common share and expire on February 18, 2026. After the granting of the options referred to in this press release, and subject to regulatory approval, there will be a total of 1,050,000 stock options issued and outstanding.

