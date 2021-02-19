Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd.: SUIC QQPay USA Inc. introduces QQ Credits to address Cross Border Payments for the "Last Mile"

NEW YORK, NY and AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / February 19, 2021 / SUIC QQPay USA Inc., a rising fintech startup based in New York and led by partners Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTC: SUIC) and QQ Pay Pty Ltd Australia, is establishing a broader network to improve its global fintech payment chain infrastructure by integrating its proprietary digital payment solutions. This will streamline the business functions of our clients and business partners worldwide.

Since January 2020, SUIC QQPay USA Inc. is actively laying the groundwork for a smooth and consistent payment system that addresses the problems of the "last mile" in global payments, providing solutions to the differing policies and infrastructure involved in moving value from financial institutions to the end beneficiaries, country to country, as much of the global consumers remain unbanked especially in many emerging economies.

Strategically located in Australia, Canada, USA, Singapore, and Malaysia, SUIC QQPay USA Inc. through its partner, QQ Pay Pty. Ltd. Australia, designed a unified fintech payment platform "QQ Credits", to create greater cross-border interoperability among its local operating networks, even in far-flung rural areas, and at the same time to override a complicated web of legacy systems by adopting blockchain.

Our "QQ Credits" caters to the underserved or excluded population segments, even the poor, in these areas and are making inroads around the world, providing access to new markets and revenue streams. "QQ Credits" applies the transformative power of blockchain that allows real-time settlement, full end-to-end transparency of the payment process, and instant confirmation that the payment is fully received in the beneficiary's local currency, inclusive of the last mile.

QQ Pay Pty. Ltd. Australia CEO Maninder Bhullar stated "For this market segment, the challenge is how to send money across borders according to regulations to avoid any money laundering implications. This gap is significant as most competitors are currently focused on serving only customers who have bank accounts. QQ Pay has been able to revolutionize its QQ Credits business model to fill this gap in serving the unbanked community."

Mr. Bhullar believes that the financial exclusion looms large in many rural and poor areas, especially at the micro level, and that QQ Credits could further expand the scale and deepen the reach of digital payment services.

About QQ Pay Pty Ltd., Australia

QQ Pay Pty Ltd is incorporated in Australia and has attained the independent remittance dealer registration with Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre, AUSTRAC that allows it to perform cross border transactions in Australia with the rest of the world. With the passion to expand as a leading global fintech company and carrying the flag of its proprietary QQ Pay payment platform, QQ Pay Pty Ltd. operates in Canada, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia. For further information, please visit www.qqpay.com.au

About Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Company, USA

The Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Company provides research and development, venture financing for and investing in private enterprises and the public sector that develop products and services adopting core capabilities of the Internet of Things, cloud computing, mobile payment, Big Data, Blockchain, and Artificial Intelligence, to enhance and streamline existing processes, and establish new and exciting business models that will create revolutionary products and services. Shareholders of SUIC will be exposed to the diverse application of advanced services in various parts of the economy. Additionally, existing and potential customers can benefit from this company's diversified portfolio of technologies. As one of the pioneering publicly traded technology companies, SUIC will help build tech-enabled businesses of the future. To learn more, please visit www.sinounitedco.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain information set forth herein contains "forward-looking information", including "future oriented financial information" and "financial outlook", under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as forward-looking statements). Except for statements of historical fact, information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and includes, but is not limited to, the (i) projected financial performance of the Company; (ii) completion of, and the use of proceeds from, the sale of shares being offered hereunder; (iii) the expected development of the Company's business, projects and joint ventures; (iv) execution of the Company's vision and growth strategy, including with respect to future M&A activity and global growth; (v) sources and availability of third-party financing for the Company's projects; (vi) completion of the Company's projects that are currently underway, in development or otherwise under consideration; (vi) renewal of the Company's current agreements; and (vii) future liquidity, working capital, and capital requirements. Forward-looking statements are provided to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management's beliefs and opinions in respect of the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Although forward-looking statements contained herein are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Contacts

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd.

New Release Department

929-391-2550

SOURCE: Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/630207/SUIC-QQPay-USA-Inc-introduces-QQ-Credits-to-address-Cross-Border-Payments-for-the-Last-Mile