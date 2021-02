Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2021) - Nutritional High International Inc. (CSE: EAT) ("Nutritional High" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has elected to release the remaining shares associated with the conversion of the 10% senior unsecured convertible debentures (the "10% Debentures") described in the Company's management information circular dated September 17, 2020.

In accordance with the amendment approved at the meeting of the debenture holders held on October 8, 2020, the Company has completed the conversion of the 10% Debentures at $.02 per share. Further, 50% of the common shares issued upon the conversion of the 10% Debentures were to have a contractual restriction on transfer which was subject to early release, in whole or part, at the discretion of the Company. The Company has elected to allow for the early release from such restrictions.

The final outstanding balance of the 10% Debentures which was converted as of October 28, 2020 was $5,673,000. As such, on October 29, 2020 the Company issued to holders of the 10% Debentures, 141,825,000 common shares. With the release of the remaining shares from the contractual transfer restriction, the remaining 141,825,000 shares will be issued on or about February 25, 2021.

With the issuance of the above shares, in addition to debenture conversions which took place up to the date of forced conversion, the Company will now have total basic shares outstanding of 995,587,157.

About Nutritional High International Inc.

Nutritional High is focused on developing and manufacturing branded products in the cannabis industry, with a specific focus on edibles and oil extracts for medical and adult recreational use. The Company works exclusively in jurisdictions where such activity is permitted and regulated by state law. Nutritional High has brought its flagship FLÏ edibles and vape product lines from production to market in various markets including Colorado where its award winning FLÏ products are manufactured by Palo Verde, LLC. The Company signed a purchase agreement for Palo Verde and on January 28, 2021, received conditional regulatory approval to close the acquisition.

The Company also owns Psychedelic Science which is working with KGK Science Inc. and Rangsit University in Thailand to conduct research and development of various cacti products targeted at the functional food pharmaceutical markets.

For updates on the Company's activities and highlights of the Company's press releases and other media coverage, please follow Nutritional High on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram or visit www.nutritionalhigh.com.

For further information, please contact:

Robert Wilson

Chief Financial Officer

Nutritional High International Inc.

888-262-4645

Email: rwilson@nutritionalhigh.com

