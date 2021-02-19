Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2021) - Edgemont Gold Corp. (CSE: EDGM) is pleased to announce the appointment of Kevin Arias to the newly formed position of Vice-President Corporate Development, effective immediately.

Mr. Arias has worked in the investment community since 2003. He began his career at CIBC Capital Markets and worked in institutional trading at Scotia Capital and then later at Dundee Securities. Since 2015, Mr. Arias has worked directly with several publicly-traded companies active in the mining and mineral exploration sector in Alberta, Australia, Ontario, Idaho, Nevada, Colombia, Brazil and Kazakhstan. His roles have included management positions in the areas of corporate finance, business development and institutional investor relations.

"I am very pleased to welcome Kevin to the Edgemont management team," commented Stuart Rogers, President of Edgemont Gold Corp. "With the completion of our recent private placement, Edgemont is well financed to capitalize on the opportunity for discovery through drilling now available at our highly prospective Dungate copper/gold porphyry project near Houston, B.C."

"Kevin's role will be to support our growth strategy by enhancing our profile within the capital markets, developing strong and ongoing relationships with the local communities and providing all stakeholders with enhanced access to management."

Edgemont has also agreed, subject to regulatory approval, to grant incentive stock options to directors, officers and consultants on up to 1,285,000 common shares at an exercise price of $0.25 per share for a period of up to three years from the date of grant.

About Edgemont

Edgemont is currently actively exploring the Dungate copper/gold porphyry project located just 6 km south of Houston in the Omenica Mining Division of northern British Columbia. The property consists of five mineral tenures covering 1,582.2 hectares and can be explored year round by all-season roads. For more information, please visit our web site at www.edgemontgold.com.

