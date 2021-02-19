Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 19, 2021) - Embark Delta Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Embark Health Inc. ("Embark" or the "Company" ) is pleased to announce the Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming Authority (SLGA), the provincial regulator responsible for permitting and monitoring the operation of local cannabis wholesalers and retailers in the Province, has authorized Embark Delta to supply cannabis 2.0 branded products directly to the province's retail and wholesale markets.

Embark is thrilled to be launching their portfolio of Brands in the province including The Hank Co. ("Hank") and "Hazel" with best in class solventless concentrates, combined with their "Distilled + Infused" brand of nano-infused Liquid and Powder beverage mixes and the luxurious "Meridian" all-in-one THC and CBD wellness and beauty creams.

"This is the third province in a matter of weeks in which Embark Delta has signed agreements for sales in the Canadian recreational market. We are excited to announce the further expansion of our distribution network and access to our robust product portfolio as we move into new provinces," said Dr. Luc. C. Duchesne, Embark's CEO. "Saskatchewan represents another province in which Canadians will be able to purchase Embark's products and has a unique model that allows both the sale and distribution of Cannabis 2.0 by the private sector. We are thrilled to be entering this market which forms another component of Embark's distribution network, providing premium-branded products to both the government and private sectors across Canada and further positioning the Company for global markets," stated Dr. Duchesne.

The Company is in continued discussions with the remaining provinces, territories and private retail outlets. Embark's advanced 2.0 product portfolio will continue to expand into the adult-use market through 2021 with the inclusion of additional concentrate and EmbarkNano products.

About Embark Health Inc.

Embark Health Inc. is an emerging leader in cannabis extraction, with a focus on the formulation and production of advanced 2.0 products for the Contract Manufacturing and Adult-use markets. Embark continues to be at the forefront of production of solventless concentrate products including Bubble Hash, Traditional Pressed Hash, Rosin and Dry Sift. With the acquisition of Embark Nano (formerly, Axiomm Technologies Ltd.) Embark is preparing to launch a suite of next generation Cannabis 2.0 products. The acquired portfolio of products and formulations support the mass production and distribution of advanced 2.0 products including cannabis-infused beverages, topicals, edibles and water-soluble powders. For more information, please visit www.embarknano.com.

Embark's mandate is to pursue best in class production processes resulting in premium quality commercial and consumer extraction products. Embark is dedicated to unleashing the full potential of the cannabis plant through scientific approaches to extraction and the production of quality products to enhance everyday life. For more information, please visit www.embarkhealthinc.com .

