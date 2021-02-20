Anzeige
LSR Group announces the Inclusion of its Series 001P-06 Bonds into Level 1 of the List of Securities Admitted to Trading at Moscow Exchange

DJ LSR Group announces the Inclusion of its Series 001P-06 Bonds into Level 1 of the List of Securities Admitted to Trading at Moscow Exchange 

PJSC LSR Group (LSRG) 
LSR Group announces the Inclusion of its Series 001P-06 Bonds into Level 1 of the List of Securities Admitted to 
Trading at Moscow Exchange 
20-Feb-2021 / 07:03 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LSR Group announces the Inclusion of its Series 001P-06 Bonds into Level 1 of the List of Securities Admitted to 
Trading at Moscow Exchange 
 
St. Petersburg, Russia - 20 February, 2021 - PJSC LSR Group ("LSR" or the "Company") (LSE: LSRG; MOEX: LSRG), one of 
the leading real estate developers and building materials producers in Russia, today announces the inclusion of its 
non-convertible interest-bearing uncertified exchange-traded Series 001P-06 bonds with the obligatory centralized 
custody into Level 1 of the list of securities admitted to trading at Moscow Exchange. 
The Registration number 4B02-06-55234-E-001P has been assigned to the issue as of 19 February, 2021 (ISIN not 
assigned). 
 
                                  Non-convertible interest-bearing uncertified exchange-traded bonds of LSR Group of 
Type of securities:               the 001?-06 Series with the obligatory centralized custody, placed under the 
                                  programme of the exchange-traded bonds with the identification number of 4-55234-? 
                                  -001P-02E as of 14 September, 2016 
Nominal value:                    1,000 (one thousand) rubles each 
Maturity date:                    1,820 (one thousand eight hundred twenty) days from the commencing date of the 
                                  exchange-traded bonds placement 
Registration number assigned to 
the issue and the date of         4B02-06-55234-E-001P as of 19 February, 2021 
assignment: 
Name of the authority which 
assigned the identification       PJSC Moscow Exchange 
number to the securities issue: 
Placement method:                 Open subscription 
Price                             The price of the Exchange-traded bonds placement is specified in the Document which 
                                  contains the terms of the securities placement. 
The period of the securities      The date of the Exchange-traded bonds placement is specified in the Document which 
placement or the procedure of its contains the terms of the securities placement. 
determination

The Prospectus has been provided to the Stock Exchange at the stage of identification number assignment to the Bonds Programme Series 001P (identification number 4-55234-?-001P-02E as of 14 September, 2016).

The Prospectus has been disclosed at the following websites: http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=4834; lsrgroup.ru.

For more information please contact: 

Investor Relations 
                            Media Relations 
Maria Rybina 
                            LSR Group Press Service 
Head of Investor Relations  E-mail: press@lsrgroup.ru 
 
E-mail: IR@lsrgroup.ru

About LSR Group:

PJSC LSR Group is one of Russia's leading residential real estate developers and building materials producers. Founded in 1993, the business of LSR Group is concentrated in the three largest regions of Russia - Moscow, St. Petersburg and Yekaterinburg. The main business areas of the Company are real estate development and construction and production of building materials. LSR Group carries out projects in all segments of residential real estate market: mass market, business and elite.

In accordance with its audited IFRS consolidated financial statements for 2018, LSR Group had revenue of RUB146.4 billion, Adjusted EBITDA of RUB36.4 billion and Net Profit of RUB16.2 billion. As of 31 December 2018 (according to Knight Frank), the net sellable area of projects in LSR Group's real estate portfolio amounted to 7.8 million m2 with a market value of RUB186 billion.

Ordinary shares of the Company are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: LSRG) and GDRs representing its ordinary shares are traded on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: LSRG).

www.lsrgroup.ru ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:           US50218G2066 
Category Code:  MSCH 
TIDM:           LSRG 
LEI Code:       25340067LEEMJ79K8X43 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:   93984 
EQS News ID:    1169855 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 20, 2021 01:04 ET (06:04 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
