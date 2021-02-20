Anzeige
Samstag, 20.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 654 internationalen Medien
Halo Collective: Wird eine Wertsteigerung von 5.000% jetzt Realität?
WKN: A0D8DX ISIN: US48122U2042 Ticker-Symbol: KO71 
Sistema PJSFC: Sistema closes order book on RUB 17.5 bn series 001P-18 and 001P-19 exchange-traded bonds

DJ Sistema PJSFC: Sistema closes order book on RUB 17.5 bn series 001P-18 and 001P-19 exchange-traded bonds 

Sistema PJSFC (SSA) 
Sistema PJSFC: Sistema closes order book on RUB 17.5 bn series 001P-18 and 001P-19 exchange-traded bonds 
20-Feb-2021 / 12:00 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Sistema closes order book on RUB 17.5 bn series 001P-18 and 001P-19 exchange-traded bonds 
Moscow, 20 February 2021 - Sistema PJSFC ("Sistema" or "the Corporation") (LSE: SSA; MOEX: AFKS), a publicly traded 
Russian investment company, announces the completion of the book-building process for a RUB 5 billion issue of series 
001?-18 bonds and a RUB 12.5 billion issue of series 001?-19 bonds. As a result of the book-building, the coupon rate 
was set at 6.90% per annum for the series 001?-18 bonds and at 7.35% per annum for the series 001?-19 bonds. 
The nominal value per bond is RUB 1,000. The term to maturity of each series is 10 years from the date of placement. 
The coupon period for series 001?-18 bonds is 91 days with a put option in 2.75 years, and the coupon period for series 
001?-19 bonds is 91 days with a put option in 4 years. The securities meet the requirements for inclusion in Moscow 
Exchange's Level 1 quotation list. 
 
Proceeds from the placement will be used for general corporate purposes, including refinancing of the debt portfolio. 
 
AK Bars Bank, Alfa Bank, Aton, BCS Global Markets, Veles Capital, VTB Capital, Gazprombank, Derzhava Bank, ITI Capital, 
MTS Bank, MKB, Otkritie Bank, BK-Region, RosBank, Russian Agricultural Bank, Sovcombank, Commercial Bank of Support to 
Commerce and Business, and Univer Capital acted as lead arrangers of the issue. VTB Capital was the placement agent. 
 
*** 
Sistema PJSFC is a publicly-traded Russian investment company with a diversified portfolio of assets serving over 150 
million customers in the sectors of telecommunications, technology, financial services, retail, timber processing, 
agriculture, real estate, e-commerce, hospitality and healthcare. The company was founded in 1993. Its revenue in 2019 
reached RUB 656.9bn; its total assets equalled RUB 1.3tn as of 31 December 2019. Sistema's global depositary receipts 
are listed under the "SSA" ticker on the London Stock Exchange. Sistema's ordinary shares are listed under the "AFKS" 
ticker on the Moscow Exchange. Website: www.sistema.com 
 
*** 
 
                          Press Service 
IR Service 
                          Sergey Kopytov 
Nikolai Minashin 
                          Phone: +7 (495) 228 15 32 
Phone: +7 (495) 730 66 00 
                          kopytov@sistema.ru 
n.minashin@sistema.ru 
 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:          US48122U2042 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:          SSA 
LEI Code:      213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 
Sequence No.:  93985 
EQS News ID:   1169857 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 20, 2021 04:00 ET (09:00 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
