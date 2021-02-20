Anzeige
Samstag, 20.02.2021
"Geleakte News": Noch "inoffiziell" und kursrelevant?
WKN: A2ADPV ISIN: US40425X4079 
HMS Group: Rub 2.3 BN contract to deliver mobile compressor units

DJ HMS Group: Rub 2.3 BN contract to deliver mobile compressor units 

HMS Group (HMSG) 
HMS Group: Rub 2.3 BN contract to deliver mobile compressor units 
20-Feb-2021 / 15:02 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
HMS Hydraulic Machines & Systems Group plc 
(the "Company", and together with its subsidiaries, the "HMS Group") 
 
 
HMS Group signs Rub 2.3 BN compressor contract 
 
Moscow, Russia - February 20, 2020 
 
HMS Group announces today that it has signed a Rub 2.3 billion contract within a long-term framework agreement to 
manufacture mobile compressor units.  The framework agreement was signed in 2019. 
 
The equipment is to be delivered at the client's site in 2022. 
 
 
For more information, please, contact: 
Inna Kelekhsaeva, Deputy Head of Capital markets, on telephone: +7 (495) 730-6601, or email: capital-markets@hms.ru 
Alexander Rybin, Head of Capital markets, on telephone: +7 (495) 730-6601, or email: capital-markets@hms.ru 
 
About HMS Group 
HMS Group is the leading pump and compressor manufacturer, as well as the provider of flow control solutions and 
related services for the oil and gas, petrochemistry, nuclear and thermal power generation, water and wastewater 
sectors in Russia and the CIS headquartered in Moscow, Russia. HMS Group's products are mission-critical elements of 
projects across a diverse range of industries. HMS has a listing on the London Stock Exchange in the form of global 
depositary receipts (LSE: HMSG). http://ar2019.grouphms.com 
 
Press Release Information Accuracy Disclaimer 
Information published in press releases was accurate at the time of publication but may be superseded by subsequent 
releases or other information. 
 
LEI: 254900DDFETNLASV8M53 
3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
2.2. Inside information 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:           US40425X4079 
Category Code:  CNT 
TIDM:           HMSG 
LEI Code:       254900DDFETNLASV8M53 
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information 
                3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:   93987 
EQS News ID:    1169861 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 20, 2021 07:02 ET (12:02 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
