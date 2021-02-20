Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Samstag, 20.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 654 internationalen Medien
"Geleakte News": Noch "inoffiziell" und kursrelevant?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
20.02.2021 | 19:04
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rix.GG welcomes MissRage as its first influential content creator

LONDON, Feb. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rix.GG, a fast-growing and top UK esports organisation, announces the signing of MissRage as its first influential content creator.

Rix.GG welcomes MissRage as its first influential content creator

Julia "MissRage" Kreuzer is a Twitch partnered streamer out of Austria most known for her streams in a variety of First Person Shooter (FPS) games and regular cooking segments. Currently, MissRage is sponsored by Fritz!, Logitech G, Elgato, Blue Microphones, Hi-Tech for Gamers and Monster Energy.

Jamie Lewis, CEO and founder, said: "I am incredibly proud to welcome MissRage to the Rix.GG family. In our time in esports we have taken huge strides and I personally believe that this particular step will be one we remember for a very long time. Welcome Julia!"

Julia "MissRage" Kreuzer, content creator, said: "As of today I'm excited to announce that I'm part of Rix.GG. Working together with such talented, experienced and open-minded people gets me hyped for our future adventures."

About Rix.GG

Rix.GG empowers esports athletes to reach their full potential through unique opportunities, support, and competitive training. Founded by Jamie Lewis and a team of investors in 2020, the esports organisation launched by signing one of the UK's best Valorant teams featuring homegrown talent. Rix.GG aims to grow grassroots esports in the UK by developing athletes, signing rosters in other titles, holding tournaments and other esports events. Learn more at https://www.rix.gg

Rix.GG Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1441450/Rix_GG_MissRage.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1433896/Rix_GG_Logo.jpg

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.