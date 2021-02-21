JBS rolls out innovation-focused products at the largest food trade show in the Middle East

Seara, Friboi, Pilgrims, JBS Australia, JBS USA Beef and the Company's other global businesses will introduce a multi-protein portfolio at the 2021 edition of Gulfood

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Commencing February 21, JBS will be present at the 2021 edition of Gulfood, the largest food trade show of the Middle Eastern market, which is being held in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates. At the event, the Company will showcase its global and diversified platform for attending to clients in different regions of the world.

At the trade show, JBS will have one of the main stands among the exhibitors, located in Pavilion 4 (B4-2). In the space of around 200 square meters, the company will have an innovation display called the JBS Global Innovation Display 2021, at which it will introduce visitors to some of its global innovations, as well as the new products for the Middle East.

These include the recently launched Seara Fish range of products recognized for their high nutritional value and level of healthiness. The portfolio initially consists of 10 products, including Tilapia Fish Fillets, Salmon Chunks and Salmon Steaks that are ASC-certified, vouching for the sustainability of the production chain and traceability from origin. The new launches include the Paella Kit, Mussels, Squid Rings and four options of Shrimp, one of them breaded.

Seara is also putting its bets on the Perfect Cuts range, developed specially for the Middle Eastern market meeting all Halal requirements and following Islamic rules. The range offers the finest hand-cut chicken parts that are ideal for preparing traditional Middle Eastern recipes, the portfolio now also offers SKUs packed in convenient consumer trays in different sizes. In addition, Seara also features 100% Natural range that was launched in the Middle East market and is available across several supermarkets in the region, the line is commercialized in Brazil as Seara DaGranja. Seara also showcases the new packaging visual identity of Seara products now available at the main Brazilian points of sale.

Friboi, in turn, will introduce Black Friboi, which offers exclusive beef products with Angus genetics, guaranteeing the perfect delivery of flavor and tenderness. Also worthy of mention is Friboi Farms, consisting of beef cuts where the emphasis is on flavor and healthiness offering cuts with a lower fat content.

The brand will also present to the Islamic market the 1953 Friboi Gourmet hamburger, with a flavor, texture and succulence to satisfy the most demanding tastes. Four times taller than conventional hamburgers, it has no artificial preservatives and contains no spices. In addition, the Friboi Prepared Foods area will be there with the Bordon brand, offering the Middle Eastern market a complete portfolio of products like corned beef, chicken luncheon, and canned sausages, among others.

NovaProm, in turn, will represent JBS New Businesses at the Exhibition, with its collagen proteins and beef stock. Leader in the Halal market, and with assured certification of full traceability of the production chain, the products fully meet the most rigorous demands of this important and growing consumer market. NovaProm is present in over 15 countries in the Arab world, and continues to expand.

Gulfood will run from February 21 to 25 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The event will have 85 country pavilions, and will abide by all prevailing health and safety protocols for receiving exhibitors, clients and visitors from different parts of the world.

About JBS

JBS is the world's second-largest food company and the largest in animal protein. With a global platform diversified by geography and type of products (poultry, pork, beef and lamb), the Company has over 245,000 employees in production units and offices on all continents, in countries like Brazil, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and China, among others. In Brazil, there are over 145,000 employees, making the company one of the country's largest private employers.

Worldwide, JBS offers an extensive portfolio of brands recognized for excellence and innovation: Swift, Pilgrim's Pride, Seara, Moy Park, Friboi, Primo, and Just Bare, among many others, which find their way every day onto the tables of consumers in 190 countries. The Company is also investing in correlated businesses like leather, biodiesel, collagen, personal hygiene and cleaning, natural wrapping, solid waste management solutions, recycling, metallic packaging and transport.

JBS conducts its operations focused on the high quality and safety of its food products, and it adheres to best sustainability and animal welfare practices throughout its value chain. The Together for the Amazon program is part of this commitment. Besides fostering the sustainable development of the Amazon biome, promoting the conservation and sustainable use of the forest, it also incorporates improvements in the quality of life of the population living there, as well as the development of new technologies for preserving the environment. With the implementation of a blockchain platform, unrivalled in the animal protein sector, it will extend control not only over the direct suppliers of JBS, but also over their suppliers.

