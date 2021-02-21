Rio Tinto today published its 2020 Annual Report and its Sustainability Fact Book, which can be found at https://www.riotinto.com/invest/reports. These documents complement the publication of Rio Tinto's 2020 full year results and our Climate Change Report on 17 February 2021.

Rio Tinto Chairman Simon Thompson said: "Our strong performance during 2020 was overshadowed by the destruction of the ancient rock shelters in the Juukan Gorge and I reiterate our unreserved apology to the Puutu Kunti Kurrama and Pinikura (PKKP) people. We fell far short of our values as a company and breached the trust placed in us. It is our responsibility to ensure that the destruction of a site of such exceptional cultural significance never happens again.

"Since then, we have taken decisive action to implement the recommendations of the Board review, resulting in stronger management oversight and governance of cultural heritage. I am confident that, as we continue to reflect on the lessons learned through our ongoing engagement with investors, employees, government, Indigenous leaders and, most importantly, Traditional Owners we will emerge as a stronger company.

"The choice of Jakob as our new Chief Executive was a key decision for the Board. His collaborative leadership style, strong values and personal commitment to the role of business in promoting sustainability made him the ideal choice to lead us forward. I am delighted that Jakob has moved quickly to announce his new Executive team and to identify his priorities for the Group, focused on operational excellence, project development, strengthening our ESG credentials, and rebuilding trust particularly in Australia.

"We have also refreshed the Board with the appointment of Hinda Gharbi, Jennifer Nason and Ngaire Woods and are already benefiting from their insights and expertise in governance, public policy and sustainability. We are now seeking to strengthen representation on the Board from our key countries of operation. Our priority, following a turbulent 2020, will be to support Jakob and the new Executive team in continuing to deliver the necessary changes after Juukan Gorge and rebuilding the trust we have lost."

Rio Tinto Chief Executive Jakob Stausholm said: "In 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic threatened lives and livelihoods, we demonstrated our agility and resilience in achieving a very strong safety and financial performance. However, this was all overshadowed by the tragic events at Juukan Gorge.

"I am committed to working with my leadership team, with the support of the Board, to make Rio Tinto even stronger and, over time, see our great company earn back its respect and credibility with all our stakeholders. We have strong foundations to build upon and a clear path forward: to become 'best operator', build impeccable ESG credentials, and excel in development, along with a clear focus on regaining a strong social license to operate."

Further information

Rio Tinto plc will hold its 2021 annual general meeting on 9 April 2021 and Rio Tinto Limited will hold its 2021 annual general meeting on 6 May 2021. Notices of those meetings are expected to be released in March 2021.

Rio Tinto expects to file its 2020 Annual report on Form 20-F with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on or around 1 March 2021. American Depositary Receipt holders will be able to view Rio Tinto's 2020 Annual report and the 2020 Annual report on Form 20-F on the Rio Tinto website.

Hard copies of these documents can be obtained free of charge on request to the company secretaries, whose contact details are on the following page.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210221005050/en/

Contacts:

media.enquiries@riotinto.com

riotinto.com

Follow @RioTinto on Twitter

Media Relations, United Kingdom

Illtud Harri

M +44 7920 503 600

David Outhwaite

T +44 20 7781 1623

M +44 7787 597 493

Media Relations, Americas

Matthew Klar

T +1 514 608 4429

Media Relations, Asia

Grant Donald

T +65 6679 9290

M +65 9722 6028

Media Relations, Australia

Jonathan Rose

T +61 3 9283 3088

M +61 447 028 913

Matt Chambers

T +61 3 9283 3087

M +61 433 525 739

Jesse Riseborough

T +61 8 6211 6013

M +61 436 653 412

Investor Relations, United Kingdom

Menno Sanderse

T: +44 20 7781 1517

M: +44 7825 195 178

David Ovington

T +44 20 7781 2051

M +44 7920 010 978

Clare Peever

M: +44 7788 967 877

Investor Relations, Australia

Natalie Worley

T +61 3 9283 3063

M +61 409 210 462

Amar Jambaa

T +61 3 9283 3627

M +61 472 865 948

Group Company Secretary

Steve Allen

Rio Tinto plc

6 St James's Square

London SW1Y 4AD

United Kingdom

T +44 20 7781 2000

Registered in England

No. 719885

Joint Company Secretary

Tim Paine

Rio Tinto Limited

Level 7, 360 Collins Street

Melbourne 3000

Australia

T +61 3 9283 3333

Registered in Australia

ABN 96 004 458 404

Category: general