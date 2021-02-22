DGAP-Ad-hoc: Dexus Finance Pty Limited / Key word(s): Transaction in Own Shares/Transaction in Own Shares

Dexus Finance Pty Limited: Appendix 3Y - Daily buy back notice



22-Feb-2021 / 00:15 CET/CEST

Dexus (ASX: DXS) ASX release 22 February 2021 Appendix 3E - Daily buy-back notice Dexus provides an Appendix 3E - Daily buy-back notice. This notice is available at https://www.dexus.com/investor-centre/results-and-reporting/asx-announcements Authorised by Brett Cameron, General Counsel and Company Secretary of Dexus Funds Management Limited. For further information please contact: Investors

Merren Favretto

Senior Manager, Investor Relations

+61 2 9080 1559

+61 427 986 355

merren.favretto@dexus.com Media

Louise Murray

Senior Manager, Corporate Communications

+61 2 9017 1446

+61 403 260 754

louise.murray@dexus.com Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:



About Dexus Dexus is one of Australia's leading real estate groups, proudly managing a high-quality Australian property portfolio valued at $32.1 billion. We believe that the strength and quality of our relationships will always be central to our success and are deeply committed to working with our customers to provide spaces that engage and inspire. We invest only in Australia, and directly own $16.5 billion of office and industrial properties. We manage a further $15.6 billion of office, retail, industrial and healthcare properties for third party clients. The group's $11.4 billion development pipeline provides the opportunity to grow both portfolios and enhance future returns. With 1.6 million square metres of office workspace across 51 properties, we are Australia's preferred office partner. Dexus is a Top 50 entity by market capitalisation listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (trading code: DXS) and is supported by more than 29,000 investors from 24 countries. With 36 years of expertise in property investment, development and asset management, we have a proven track record in capital and risk management, providing service excellence to tenants and delivering superior risk-adjusted returns for investors. www.dexus.com Dexus Funds Management Ltd ABN 24 060 920 783, AFSL 238163, as Responsible Entity for Dexus (ASX: DXS)

