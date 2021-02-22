



HONG KONG, Feb 22, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Blockpass is excited to announce Vortex DeFi, the one-stop simplified DeFi Asset management web-based application, as its latest partner. This new strategic partnership will see Blockpass' unique KYC solution used to secure Vortexdefi's platform and upcoming Initial Dex Offering. The two companies will work together to ensure that regulations are adhered to in the strongest possible manner to secure the space as they grow and expand.Vortex DeFi is a web-based platform that works to realise any and all DeFi-related opportunities in one place. It is a one-stop gateway to manage your investments for protocols on Ethereum and Polka networks. The Vortex ecosystem will provide a suite of applications to enable activities such as NFT asset tracking, lending, insurance of crypto assets, borrowing, and easy (cross-chain) swapping from one crypto asset to another. Vortex DeFi will be launching an Initial Dex Offering on the DuckStarter platform on Sunday, 28th February 2021.Blockpass is a digital identity verification provider which provides a one-click compliance gateway to financial services and other regulated industries. Through Blockpass, users can create, store, and manage a data-secure digital identity that can be used for an entire ecosystem of services, token purchases and access to regulated industries. For businesses and merchants, Blockpass is a comprehensive KYC & AML SaaS that requires no integration and no setup cost. You can set up a service in minutes, test the service for free and start verifying and on-boarding users."We're delighted to have this new opportunity to work with the DeFi space," said Adam Vaziri, Blockpass CEO. "The recent slew of announcements that we've been privileged to make proves how serious the crypto and blockchain communities are about creating a safe and compliant environment for businesses and users, and the team at Vortex DeFi have shown us how much our values coincide. We're thoroughly looking forward to working with them.""The Vortex DeFi Team feel great to have Blockpass working with us to help us KYC all our public sale participants. We think they are the leader in this space and have tremendous experience to ensure Vortex lives up to the expectations of worldwide KYC and AML laws," noted Rahul Singh, CEO of Vortex DeFi.Blockpass has grown significantly in size and use since its inception, both in the number and range of users and organizations it has partnered with, and the scope of its work. Blockpass continues to develop its digital identity protocol with updates and additions to improve the compliance experience. The existential need for DeFi projects to be regulatory compliant and the recent integrations have led to a surge in interest for Blockpass' On-chain KYC solution which promises to change the way blockchains enable compliance.With a current 90%+ discount on its services, a fact made possible due to the unique reusable nature of its verification method, and put in place to help as many people as possible access KYC in the current pandemic, there has never been a better time to explore the potential of Blockpass. The Blockpass App is available from the App Store and Google Play.About BlockpassBlockpass, the pioneer of On-chain KYC, is a fast, fully comprehensive KYC & AML screening software-as-a-service for blockchains, Crypto, Defi and other regulated industries. With Blockpass, you get an unmatched set of benefits for any compliance service that includes pay-as-you-go, no setup cost, no integration necessary, free testing, immediate launch and at the lowest cost. Blockpass' KYC Connect platform enables businesses to select requirements for customer onboarding that can include ID authentication, face-matching, address checking, AML ongoing monitoring and/or screening of sanctions lists, politically exposed persons (PEP), and adverse media. Through Blockpass, end-users easily create a verified portable identity that they can control and re-use to onboard with any service instantly. By integrating with Chainlink Network - a decentralized oracle solution - in early January, Blockpass introduced the first On-chain KYC solution that will service many blockchains in the years to come.For more information and updates, please visit and sign up to the following:Promotional video: https://youtu.be/SvO2cw3e-SIWebsite: http://www.blockpass.orgEmail: sales@blockpass.orgAbout Vortex DeFiVortex DeFi is a web-based platform that aggressively aims to fulfil all the DeFi related requirements under one umbrella. Vortex eco-system will be comprised of multiple products that will solve all the major use cases, which a yield farmer might want to do in his day-to-day activity through different applications. Website: https://vortexdefi.com/Source: Blockpass IDNCopyright 2021 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.