Consumers will be able to go to SHRUCOIN.com to purchase SHRU or to SHRUCOIN Pay to go through dispensaries that will be able to accept major credit card transactions.

Kingston, Jamaica--(Newsfile Corp. - February 22, 2021) - On February 20th 2021, Minerco, Inc. (OTC PINK: MINE) hosted their SHROOM ZOOM meeting in which 800 out of the 1400 people who registered attended. During the meeting, ownership announced that their highly anticipated Crypto Blockchain Token SHRU is set to launch on March 1st 2021. This is an exciting time for MINERS as SHRU has the ability to be an innovative game-changer for both Cannabis and Psilocybin markets. Minerco owners explained how SHRU will serve as a payment gateway for both products, which is an obstacle many consumers have faced since both Cannabis and Psilocybin are classified as Schedule 1. As a result, they have not been able to use major credit cards such Visa or MasterCard when purchasing these products, until now.

There are two ways that users can utilize SHRU. They can either go to SHRUCOIN.com and purchase the token OR go through the application SHRUCOIN PAY, in which using credit card payments will be an option as their model allows it to be possible. The flexibility granted with both SHRU and SHRUCOIN Pay makes the upcoming March 1st launch a first of its kind in the Blockchain space. Additionally, SHRUCOIN Pay will contain APIs for the application's interface to connect with outside payment apps such as Paypal and Cashapp for purchases related to Cannabis and Psilocybin.

Minerco CEO Julius Jenge issued the following statement:

" We are really excited for the countdown to launch SHRU. Well-known tokens like Etherium, Lite Coin, and Bitcoin all once had starting points to get to where they are, and this one is ours. People will now have a centralized location to make all purchases related to Cannabis and Psilocybin because of SHRU, so as a result, we are definitely expecting its popularity to soar".

About Minerco Inc.

Minerco, Inc. The Magic Mushroom Company (OTC PINK: MINE) is the pioneering company specializing in the research, production, and distribution of psilocybin mushroom products ("Magic Mushrooms'). The SHRU coin A Blockchain token through the Etherium network to purchase psilocybin and cannabis To learn more about Minerco, Inc. visit them at www.minercoinc.com. To research Minerco, Inc's. stock histogram chart please visit OTC Markets at www.otcmarkets.com and search under the ticker MINE.

MINERCO, INC. INC FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains statements that the Company believes to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than historical facts, including, without limitation, statements regarding the investment offerings and the terms thereof, are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as we "expect", "intend", "plan", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "should", or the negative thereof or similar terminology are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such statements. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Investor relations

miners@minercoinc.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/75041