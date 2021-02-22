Sydney-based domestic hydrogen electrolyzer and storage system manufacturer Lavo has revealed it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to establish Australia's first hydrogen fuel cell production line in Springfield City, Queensland.From pv magazine Australia Lavo and its joint venture partner Nedstack said on Monday they had signed a memorandum of understanding with Springfield City Group (SCG) to develop an AU$20 million (US$15.7 million) hydrogen fuel cell manufacturing facility. Lavo CEO Alan Yu said preparations for the facility, which is supported by a grant from the Advanced Manufacturing ...

