Montag, 22.02.2021
GlobeNewswire
22.02.2021 | 08:05
Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 08/2021

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-02-22 08:00 CET --


PERIOD            COMPANY TICKER                     EVENT                MARKET
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   04.12.2020  -  Baltic Technology Ventures BTE1R   Subscription period  RIG   
      26.02.2021                                                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   25.01.2021  -  INVL Baltic Real Estate INR1L      Buyback              VLN   
      25.03.2021                                                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   01.02.2021  -  Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe    Government           VLN   
      30.04.2021                                      securities auction        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   12.02.2021  -  mogo MOGO                          Public offering      RIG   
      25.02.2021                                                                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   17.02.2021  -  Rigas elektromašinbuves rupnica    Takeover offer       RIG   
      25.02.2021   RER1R                              period                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   19.02.2021  -  DelfinGroup EXPC                   Interim report, 12   RIG   
      26.02.2021                                      months                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
      22.02.2021  Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp TKM1T     Audited annual       TLN   
                                                      report                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
      22.02.2021  Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern     Investors event      TLN   
                   Horizon Capital NHC                                          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   22.02.2021  -  Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs    Interim report, 12   RIG   
      26.02.2021   LJM1R                              months                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
      22.02.2021  Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe    Government           VLN   
                   LTGCB0N024D LTGNB0N024D            securities auction        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
      23.02.2021  Harju Elekter HAE1T                Interim report, 12   TLN   
                                                      months                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
      23.02.2021  HansaMatrix HMX1R                  Investors event      RIG   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
      23.02.2021  Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern     Dividend payment     TLN   
                   Horizon Capital NHCBHFFT           date                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
      24.02.2021  Latvijas Gaze GZE1R                Interim report, 12   RIG   
                                                      months                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
      24.02.2021                                     Trading holiday      TLN   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
   24.02.2021  -  Attistibas finanšu institucija     Interim report, 12   RIG   
      26.02.2021   Altum ALTM                         months                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
      25.02.2021  DelfinGroup EXPC140021FA           Coupon payment date  RIG   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
      25.02.2021  Grigeo GRG1L                       Interim report, 12   VLN   
                                                      months                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
      25.02.2021  Tallink Grupp TAL1T                Interim report, 12   TLN   
                                                      months                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
      25.02.2021  DelfinGroup EXPC140022FA           Coupon payment date  RIG   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
      25.02.2021  Tallink Grupp TAL1T                Investors event      TLN   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
      26.02.2021  Vilkyškiu pienine VLP1L            Activity results,    VLN   
                                                      12 months                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
      26.02.2021  Apranga APG1L                      Interim report, 12   VLN   
                                                      months                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
      26.02.2021  Baltika BLT1T                      Interim report, 12   TLN   
                                                      months                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
      26.02.2021  Latvijas balzams BAL1R             Interim report, 12   RIG   
                                                      months                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
      26.02.2021  Citadele banka CBL                 Interim report, 12   RIG   
                                                      months                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
      26.02.2021  INVL Baltic Real Estate INR1L      Audited annual       VLN   
                                                      report                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
      26.02.2021  Pro Kapital Grupp PKG1T            Interim report, 12   TLN   
                                                      months                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
      26.02.2021  Tallinna Sadam TSM1T               Interim report, 12   TLN   
                                                      months                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
      26.02.2021  Latvenergo ELEK                    Interim report, 12   RIG   
                                                      months                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
      26.02.2021  Olainfarm OLF1R                    Interim report, 12   RIG   
                                                      months                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
      26.02.2021  Ignitis grupe IGN1L                Sales figures        VLN   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
      26.02.2021  Šiauliu bankas SAB1L               Interim report, 12   VLN   
                                                      months                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
      26.02.2021  AUGA group AUG1L                   Interim report, 12   VLN   
                                                      months                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
      26.02.2021  Ignitis grupe IGN1L                Audited annual       VLN   
                                                      report                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
      28.02.2021  mogo MOGO100021FA                  Coupon payment date  RIG   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
      28.02.2021  Sakret Holdings SAKR090024FA       Coupon payment date  RIG   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
      28.02.2021  Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe    Coupon payment date  VLN   
                   LTGB041023A                                                  
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
      28.02.2021  Utenos trikotažas UTR1L            Interim report, 12   VLN   
                                                      months                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
      28.02.2021  LHV Group LHVB060028A              Coupon payment date  TLN   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
      28.02.2021  mogo MOGO100021A                   Coupon payment date  RIG   



For more information please visit full investor calendar:
https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 525 31459 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
