Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 08/2021

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-02-22 08:00 CET -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.12.2020 - Baltic Technology Ventures BTE1R Subscription period RIG 26.02.2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.01.2021 - INVL Baltic Real Estate INR1L Buyback VLN 25.03.2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.02.2021 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 30.04.2021 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.02.2021 - mogo MOGO Public offering RIG 25.02.2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.02.2021 - Rigas elektromašinbuves rupnica Takeover offer RIG 25.02.2021 RER1R period -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.02.2021 - DelfinGroup EXPC Interim report, 12 RIG 26.02.2021 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.02.2021 Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp TKM1T Audited annual TLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.02.2021 Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern Investors event TLN Horizon Capital NHC -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.02.2021 - Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs Interim report, 12 RIG 26.02.2021 LJM1R months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.02.2021 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCB0N024D LTGNB0N024D securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.02.2021 Harju Elekter HAE1T Interim report, 12 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.02.2021 HansaMatrix HMX1R Investors event RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.02.2021 Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern Dividend payment TLN Horizon Capital NHCBHFFT date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.02.2021 Latvijas Gaze GZE1R Interim report, 12 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.02.2021 Trading holiday TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.02.2021 - Attistibas finanšu institucija Interim report, 12 RIG 26.02.2021 Altum ALTM months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.02.2021 DelfinGroup EXPC140021FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.02.2021 Grigeo GRG1L Interim report, 12 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.02.2021 Tallink Grupp TAL1T Interim report, 12 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.02.2021 DelfinGroup EXPC140022FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.02.2021 Tallink Grupp TAL1T Investors event TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.02.2021 Vilkyškiu pienine VLP1L Activity results, VLN 12 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.02.2021 Apranga APG1L Interim report, 12 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.02.2021 Baltika BLT1T Interim report, 12 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.02.2021 Latvijas balzams BAL1R Interim report, 12 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.02.2021 Citadele banka CBL Interim report, 12 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.02.2021 INVL Baltic Real Estate INR1L Audited annual VLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.02.2021 Pro Kapital Grupp PKG1T Interim report, 12 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.02.2021 Tallinna Sadam TSM1T Interim report, 12 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.02.2021 Latvenergo ELEK Interim report, 12 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.02.2021 Olainfarm OLF1R Interim report, 12 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.02.2021 Ignitis grupe IGN1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.02.2021 Šiauliu bankas SAB1L Interim report, 12 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.02.2021 AUGA group AUG1L Interim report, 12 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.02.2021 Ignitis grupe IGN1L Audited annual VLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2021 mogo MOGO100021FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2021 Sakret Holdings SAKR090024FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2021 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Coupon payment date VLN LTGB041023A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2021 Utenos trikotažas UTR1L Interim report, 12 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2021 LHV Group LHVB060028A Coupon payment date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2021 mogo MOGO100021A Coupon payment date RIG For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.