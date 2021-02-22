Nasdaq Baltic investor calendar - week 08/2021

Tallinn, Estonia, 2021-02-22 08:00 CET -- PERIOD COMPANY TICKER EVENT MARKET -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 04.12.2020 - Baltic Technology Ventures BTE1R Subscription period RIG 26.02.2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.01.2021 - INVL Baltic Real Estate INR1L Buyback VLN 25.03.2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 01.02.2021 - Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN 30.04.2021 securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12.02.2021 - mogo MOGO Public offering RIG 25.02.2021 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17.02.2021 - Rigas elektromašinbuves rupnica Takeover offer RIG 25.02.2021 RER1R period -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 19.02.2021 - DelfinGroup EXPC Interim report, 12 RIG 26.02.2021 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.02.2021 Tallinna Kaubamaja Grupp TKM1T Audited annual TLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.02.2021 Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern Investors event TLN Horizon Capital NHC -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.02.2021 - Latvijas Juras medicinas centrs Interim report, 12 RIG 26.02.2021 LJM1R months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22.02.2021 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Government VLN LTGCB0N024D LTGNB0N024D securities auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.02.2021 Harju Elekter HAE1T Interim report, 12 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.02.2021 HansaMatrix HMX1R Investors event RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 23.02.2021 Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern Dividend payment TLN Horizon Capital NHCBHFFT date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.02.2021 Latvijas Gaze GZE1R Interim report, 12 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.02.2021 Trading holiday TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 24.02.2021 - Attistibas finanšu institucija Interim report, 12 RIG 26.02.2021 Altum ALTM months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.02.2021 DelfinGroup EXPC140021FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.02.2021 Grigeo GRG1L Interim report, 12 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.02.2021 Tallink Grupp TAL1T Interim report, 12 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.02.2021 DelfinGroup EXPC140022FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 25.02.2021 Tallink Grupp TAL1T Investors event TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.02.2021 Vilkyškiu pienine VLP1L Activity results, VLN 12 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.02.2021 Apranga APG1L Interim report, 12 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.02.2021 Baltika BLT1T Interim report, 12 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.02.2021 Latvijas balzams BAL1R Interim report, 12 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.02.2021 Citadele banka CBL Interim report, 12 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.02.2021 INVL Baltic Real Estate INR1L Audited annual VLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.02.2021 Pro Kapital Grupp PKG1T Interim report, 12 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.02.2021 Tallinna Sadam TSM1T Interim report, 12 TLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.02.2021 Latvenergo ELEK Interim report, 12 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.02.2021 Olainfarm OLF1R Interim report, 12 RIG months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.02.2021 Ignitis grupe IGN1L Sales figures VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.02.2021 Šiauliu bankas SAB1L Interim report, 12 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.02.2021 AUGA group AUG1L Interim report, 12 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 26.02.2021 Ignitis grupe IGN1L Audited annual VLN report -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2021 mogo MOGO100021FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2021 Sakret Holdings SAKR090024FA Coupon payment date RIG -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2021 Lietuvos Respublikos Vyriausybe Coupon payment date VLN LTGB041023A -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2021 Utenos trikotažas UTR1L Interim report, 12 VLN months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2021 LHV Group LHVB060028A Coupon payment date TLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 28.02.2021 mogo MOGO100021A Coupon payment date RIG For more information please visit full investor calendar: https://nasdaqbaltic.com/statistics/en/calendar Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 525 31459 (Vilnius) +371 672 12431 (Riga) +372 640 8800 (Tallinn) https://www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de