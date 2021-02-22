Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 22.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 654 internationalen Medien
Halo Collective: Wird eine Wertsteigerung von 5.000% jetzt Realität?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DHZ1 ISIN: CA46989Q1000 Ticker-Symbol: M4E 
Frankfurt
24.03.20
19:38 Uhr
0,376 Euro
+0,086
+29,66 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
JADESTONE ENERGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JADESTONE ENERGY INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
22.02.2021 | 08:08
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Jadestone Energy Inc. Announces Notice of 2021 Guidance Conference Call

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2021 / Jadestone Energy Inc. (AIM:JSE) (the "Company" or "Jadestone"), an independent oil and gas production company focused on the Asia Pacific region, will announce its 2021 guidance outlook on 26 February 2021.

The management team will host an investor and analyst conference call at 17:00 (Singapore), 09:00 (London), 04:00 Toronto the same day, Friday, 26 February 2021, including a question and answer session.

The call is accessible by dial-in and through a live audio webcast as detailed below. Please register approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of the event.

Webcast link: https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1435305&tp_key=1fa317d55f

Event conference title: Jadestone Energy Inc. - Guidance Update
Start time: 17:00 (Singapore), 09:00 (London), 04:00 Toronto
Date: Friday, 26 February 2021
Conference ID: 49162528

Country

Dial-In Numbers

Australia

1800076068

Canada (Toronto)

1 416 764 8688

Canada (Toll free)

888 390 0546

France

0800916834

Germany

08007240293

Germany (Mobile)

08007240293

Hong Kong

800962712

Indonesia

0018030208221

Ireland

1800939111

Ireland (Mobile)

1800939111

Japan

006633812569

Malaysia

0018030208221

New Zealand

0800453421

Singapore

1800817426

Switzerland

0800312635

Switzerland (Mobile)

0800312635

United Kingdom

08006522435

United States (Toll free)

888 390 0546

Area access numbers are subject to carrier capacity and call volumes.

For further information, please contact:

Jadestone Energy Inc.

+65 6324 0359 (Singapore)

Paul Blakeley, President and CEO

+44 7392 940 495 (UK)

Dan Young, CFO

ir@jadestone-energy.com

Robin Martin, Investor Relations Manager

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Nomad, Joint Broker)

+44 (0) 20 7710 7600 (UK)

Callum Stewart

Simon Mensley

Ashton Clanfield

BMO Capital Markets Limited (Joint Broker)

+44 (0) 20 7236 1010 (UK)

Thomas Rider

Camarco (Public Relations Advisor)

+44 (0) 203 757 4980 (UK)

Georgia Edmonds

jse@camarco.co.uk

Billy Clegg

James Crothers

This announcement does not contain inside information.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Jadestone Energy Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/630948/Jadestone-Energy-Inc-Announces-Notice-of-2021-Guidance-Conference-Call

JADESTONE ENERGY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.