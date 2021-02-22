Jadestone Energy Inc. Announces Notice of 2021 Guidance Conference Call

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2021 / Jadestone Energy Inc. (AIM:JSE) (the "Company" or "Jadestone"), an independent oil and gas production company focused on the Asia Pacific region, will announce its 2021 guidance outlook on 26 February 2021.

The management team will host an investor and analyst conference call at 17:00 (Singapore), 09:00 (London), 04:00 Toronto the same day, Friday, 26 February 2021, including a question and answer session.

The call is accessible by dial-in and through a live audio webcast as detailed below. Please register approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of the event.

Webcast link: https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1435305&tp_key=1fa317d55f

Event conference title: Jadestone Energy Inc. - Guidance Update

Start time: 17:00 (Singapore), 09:00 (London), 04:00 Toronto

Date: Friday, 26 February 2021

Conference ID: 49162528

Country Dial-In Numbers Australia 1800076068 Canada (Toronto) 1 416 764 8688 Canada (Toll free) 888 390 0546 France 0800916834 Germany 08007240293 Germany (Mobile) 08007240293 Hong Kong 800962712 Indonesia 0018030208221 Ireland 1800939111 Ireland (Mobile) 1800939111 Japan 006633812569 Malaysia 0018030208221 New Zealand 0800453421 Singapore 1800817426 Switzerland 0800312635 Switzerland (Mobile) 0800312635 United Kingdom 08006522435 United States (Toll free) 888 390 0546

For further information, please contact:

Jadestone Energy Inc. +65 6324 0359 (Singapore) Paul Blakeley, President and CEO +44 7392 940 495 (UK) Dan Young, CFO ir@jadestone-energy.com Robin Martin, Investor Relations Manager Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Nomad, Joint Broker) +44 (0) 20 7710 7600 (UK) Callum Stewart Simon Mensley Ashton Clanfield BMO Capital Markets Limited (Joint Broker) +44 (0) 20 7236 1010 (UK) Thomas Rider Camarco (Public Relations Advisor) +44 (0) 203 757 4980 (UK) Georgia Edmonds jse@camarco.co.uk Billy Clegg James Crothers

