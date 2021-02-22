Jadestone Energy Inc. Announces Notice of 2021 Guidance Conference Call

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2021 / Jadestone Energy Inc. (AIM:JSE) (the "Company" or "Jadestone"), an independent oil and gas production company focused on the Asia Pacific region, will announce its 2021 guidance outlook on 26 February 2021.
The management team will host an investor and analyst conference call at 17:00 (Singapore), 09:00 (London), 04:00 Toronto the same day, Friday, 26 February 2021, including a question and answer session.
The call is accessible by dial-in and through a live audio webcast as detailed below. Please register approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of the event.
Webcast link: https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1435305&tp_key=1fa317d55f
Event conference title: Jadestone Energy Inc. - Guidance Update
Start time: 17:00 (Singapore), 09:00 (London), 04:00 Toronto
Date: Friday, 26 February 2021
Conference ID: 49162528
Country
Dial-In Numbers
Australia
1800076068
Canada (Toronto)
1 416 764 8688
Canada (Toll free)
888 390 0546
France
0800916834
Germany
08007240293
Germany (Mobile)
08007240293
Hong Kong
800962712
Indonesia
0018030208221
Ireland
1800939111
Ireland (Mobile)
1800939111
Japan
006633812569
Malaysia
0018030208221
New Zealand
0800453421
Singapore
1800817426
Switzerland
0800312635
Switzerland (Mobile)
0800312635
United Kingdom
08006522435
United States (Toll free)
888 390 0546
Area access numbers are subject to carrier capacity and call volumes.
For further information, please contact:
Jadestone Energy Inc.
+65 6324 0359 (Singapore)
Paul Blakeley, President and CEO
+44 7392 940 495 (UK)
Dan Young, CFO
ir@jadestone-energy.com
Robin Martin, Investor Relations Manager
Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Nomad, Joint Broker)
+44 (0) 20 7710 7600 (UK)
Callum Stewart
Simon Mensley
Ashton Clanfield
BMO Capital Markets Limited (Joint Broker)
+44 (0) 20 7236 1010 (UK)
Thomas Rider
Camarco (Public Relations Advisor)
+44 (0) 203 757 4980 (UK)
Georgia Edmonds
jse@camarco.co.uk
Billy Clegg
James Crothers
