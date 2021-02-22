Anzeige
PR Newswire
22.02.2021 | 08:28
124 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mindtree Achieves Google Cloud Partner Specialization in Application Development

- Recognition highlights Mindtree's technical proficiency and proven success in building and managing cloud-based applications

WARREN, N.J. and BANGALORE, India, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindtree, a leading digital transformation and technology services company, today announced that it has achieved the Application Development Partner Specialization in the Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program. This specialization highlights Mindtree's expertise and success in building customer solutions in application development using Google Cloud technology.

Mindtree

The Google Cloud Partner Advantage Program is designed to provide Google Cloud customers with qualified partners that have demonstrated technical proficiency and proven success in specialized solution and service areas. Earning this recognition highlights Mindtree's ability to successfully drive digitalization from cloud migration to application usage and modernization.

Mindtree is a premier Google Cloud partner, offering clients a complete spectrum of cloud services, including big data services, migration and transformation, implementing SAP, data science, artificial intelligence, and machine learning services.

"Mindtree is committed to helping enterprises grow and scale their business leveraging Google Cloud's world-class infrastructure and robust set of cloud solutions," said Radhakrishnan Rajagopalan, Global Head, Customer Success, Data and Intelligence, Mindtree. "This recognition instills further confidence in enterprises seeking to migrate their legacy applications and workloads onto Google Cloud that Mindtree can effectively help an organization drive their cloud adoption initiatives forward."

Through collaboration with Google Cloud, Mindtree has strengthened its position as the go-to-partner for its customers to help with architecture, design, and building solutions or platforms that can deliver faster, resilient, and reliable systems with a quicker time to market.

About Mindtree

Mindtree (NSE: MINDTREE) is a global technology consulting and services company, helping enterprises marry scale with agility to achieve competitive advantage. "Born digital," in 1999 and now a Larsen & Toubro Group Company, Mindtree applies its deep domain knowledge to 275+ enterprise client engagements to break down silos, make sense of digital complexity and bring new initiatives to market faster. We enable IT to move at the speed of business, leveraging emerging technologies and the efficiencies of Continuous Delivery to spur business innovation. Operating in more than 15 countries across the world, we're consistently regarded as one of the best places to work, embodied every day by our winning culture made up of over 22,000 entrepreneurial, collaborative and dedicated "Mindtree Minds."

To learn more about us, visit www.mindtree.com or follow us @Mindtree.

For more information, contact:
INDIA
Tanuja Singh
Mindtree Ltd
tanuja.singh@mindtree.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1004066/Mindtree_Logo.jpg

