Akdeniz Chemson to produce 3,000 tonnes of zinc borate annually

Akdeniz Chemson, the global market leader in the field of PVC stabilizers under the OYAK umbrella, has initiated the first phase of its Izmir plant to produce zinc borate with an annual capacity of 3,000 tonnes. Akdeniz Chemson will become of the world's leading flame-retardant chemical manufacturers once this new plant commences operations, and will also complete the parallel capacity increase in zinc oxide, one of the main raw materials in zinc borate production, this month.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210222005113/en/

(Photo: Akdeniz Chemson)

Following the merger in October 2020, Akdeniz Chemson, continues to invest in its chemical portfolio. Akdeniz Chemson aims to produce 3,000 tonnes of zinc borate annually by launching the first phase of its new plant in Izmir becoming one of the world's leading flame-retardant chemical manufacturers producing an inorganic additive with flame-retardant and smoke-proofing properties. Akdeniz Chemson will produce 6,000 tonnes of zinc borate annually in addition to its existing production capacity when the second phase of the investment is completed. It will also complete the parallel capacity increase in zinc oxide, one of the main raw materials of the production of this product later this month.

Manages its R&D process for the production of special chemicals

In line with its vision of becoming a global chemical portfolio company, Akdeniz Chemson began its first zinc borate production in 2018 with Akdeniz Kimya, pursuing its R&D process to produce of chemicals with high added value. To meet the rapidly developing market needs, Akdeniz Chemson has started the first phase of its new facility in Izmir. The company develops zinc borate products and designs production and process technologies in its R&D and Engineering departments.

Used against high temperatures

With its flame-retardant and smoke-proofing properties, the zinc borate is used especially in the production of fire-resistant products. It is also used in polymers and coatings, especially in PVC, nylon, and halogen polyester, high temperature-resistant plastics, fire-resistant cables and fabrics, electrical-electronic parts, paints, automotive-aircraft internal parts, paper, and the textile industries.

Akdeniz Chemson:

In October 2020, Akdeniz Kimya, one of the OYAK companies operating in the chemical industry, merged with the Austrian Chemson, which OYAK acquired in 2013. Following this merger, Akdeniz Chemson became the world's largest PVC stabilizer company. Reaching an annual production capacity of 250,000 tonnes with the merger, Akdeniz Chemson has become most comprehensive supplier of PVC solutions with its increased cross-product sales portfolio for the industries it serves. Selling to 110 countries, Akdeniz Chemson focuses on the markets including Europe, Russia, Turkic Republics, North Africa, Middle East, USA, China, Brazil, and Australia.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210222005113/en/

Contacts:

For more information:

Gönül Bedir I Iz Iletisim I gonul.bedir@iziletisim.com I 0532 468 33 79

Isilay Çakir I Iz Iletisim I isilay.cakir@iziletisim.com I 0555 524 00 30