DJ EMERGENCY AT NORILSK CONCENTRATOR

MMC Norilsk Nickel (MNOD) EMERGENCY AT NORILSK CONCENTRATOR 22-Feb-2021 / 11:22 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- PRESS RELEASE Public Joint Stock Company «Mining and Metallurgical Company «NORILSK NICKEL» (PJSC "MMC "Norilsk Nickel", "Nornickel" or the "Company") EMERGENCY AT NORILSK CONCENTRATOR Norilsk, February 22, 2021 - At 4:15 a.m. local time on the night of February 19 to 20, the building of the ore reloading facility and the adjoining walkway collapsed in the Norilsk Concentrator during repairs to reinforce the structure. According to preliminary information, three employees of Norilsknickelremont, a contractor conducting repairs at the site, died as result of injuries sustained in the accident and 5 sustained injuries. Nornickel is investigating the causes of the incident. According to preliminary information, the accident was due to gross violations of safety rules by the management of Norilsk Concentrator. The general director of the Norilsk Concentrator has been dismissed from his position. The Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation has initiated an official inquiry and detained four senior officers of the Norilsk Concentrator and its contractor. The Company is fully cooperating with the investigation. The Norilsk Concentrator continues operating at a reduced capacity. The company expresses its condolences to the bereaved families. ABOUT THE COMPANY MMC Norilsk Nickel is a diversified mining and metallurgical company, the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper. The company also produces cobalt, rhodium, silver, gold, iridium, ruthenium, selenium, tellurium, sulphur and other products. The production units of Norilsk Nickel Group are located at the Norilsk Industrial District, on the Kola Peninsula and Zabaykalsky Krai in Russia as well as in Finland and South Africa. MMC Norilsk Nickel shares are listed on the Moscow and on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchanges, ADRs are traded over the counter in the US and on the London, Berlin and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges. Media Relations: Investor Relations: Phone: +7 (495) 785 58 00 Phone: +7 (495) 786 83 20 Email: pr@nornik.ru Email: ir@nornik.ru =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: US55315J1025 Category Code: MSCU TIDM: MNOD LEI Code: 253400JPTEEW143W3E47 Sequence No.: 93996 EQS News ID: 1169910 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 22, 2021 03:22 ET (08:22 GMT)