Wolters Kluwer's Finance, Risk Regulatory Reporting (FRR) business has won four prestigious industry awards, based on evidence of ongoing excellence and innovation in the regulatory reporting and RegTech space.

The Center for Financial Professionals (CeFPro) has named Wolters Kluwer FRR #1 in Regulatory Reporting, as part of its 2021 FinTech Leaders report, with the results based on its highly regarded end-user based industry survey. Bobsguide has named Wolters Kluwer's OneSumX for FRR its Best Regulatory Reporting System, based on its assessment of the "strength of tech updates and their impact on the client experience." Finance Monthly magazine, meanwhile, has named the company both RegTech Firm of the Year and Regulatory Reporting Firm of the Year in its hotly contested FinTech Awards, 2021, with these awards decided by its expert editorial panel.

All four awards recognize the positive industry impact of OneSumX for FRR, Wolters Kluwer FRR's best-in-class integrated regulatory compliance and reporting solution suite that establishes a single source of data for finance, risk and regulatory reporting that is enriched with value-added content from in-house experts.

Wolters Kluwer FRR, which is part of Wolters Kluwer's Governance, Risk Compliance (GRC) division, is a global market leader in the provision of integrated regulatory compliance and reporting solutions. It supports regulated financial institutions in meeting their obligations to external regulators and their own board of directors.

Wolters Kluwer FRR receives frequent independent recognition of its excellence and innovation, celebrating a record year for award wins in 2020. Risk magazine recently awarded the company its coveted Regulatory Reporting System of The Year Award for the third year running and Wolters Kluwer FRR is the #1 provider in both Regulatory Reporting and Liquidity Risk according to the RiskTech100, as compiled by Chartis Research. Central Banking, meanwhile, named Wolters Kluwer FRR its 2020 Technology Partner For Regulatory Compliance.

About Wolters Kluwer Governance, Risk Compliance

Governance, Risk Compliance (GRC) is a division of Wolters Kluwer, which provides legal and banking professionals with solutions to ensure compliance with ever-changing regulatory and legal obligations, manage risk, increase efficiency, and produce better business outcomes. GRC offers a portfolio of technology-enabled expert services and solutions focused on legal entity compliance, legal operations management, banking product compliance, and banking regulatory compliance.

Wolters Kluwer (AEX: WKL) is a global leader in information services and solutions for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. Wolters Kluwer reported 2019 annual revenues of €4.6 billion. The company, headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries and employs 19,000 people worldwide.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210222005047/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Paul Lyon

Global Corporate Communications Director

Governance, Risk Compliance Division

Wolters Kluwer

Office +44 20 3197 6586

paul.lyon@wolterskluwer.com