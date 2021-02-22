Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN Team Partners with Edge Cloud Leader for Cloud Performance and Availability During Formula One Season

Zadara, the recognized leader in edge cloud services, and Sauber Motorsport, which manages and operates the Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN entry in the Formula One world championship, today announced Zadara is the Official Cloud Supplier of the team. In a sport where every millisecond matters, the ability to access real-time data for instantaneous analysis is critically important. With hundreds of sensors continuously collecting telemetry data on the cars, the track and the drivers during test runs, and on race weekend, Zadara's edge cloud technology will enhance its race weekend with cloud capabilities delivered at the edge.

"Formula One begins long before you get to the track with the engineering and design of the car," said Nelson Nahum, CEO, Zadara. "Engineering relies on massive amounts of data, collected in locations around the world. This data is also needed for split-second decisions made during the race. We are proud to be Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN's Cloud supplier and are excited for this race season."

Team engineers from Track Engineering, Systems Engineering and Vehicle Performance departments rely on hundreds of gigabytes of data produced by each car during race weekend, for trackside decisions and use back at headquarters. These volumes of data inform research and development, engineering modifications, and race strategy. With this partnership, Zadara's cloud services will dramatically streamline Sauber Motorsport's cloud infrastructure, while enhancing performance and improving latency, making race data readily available.

"Data plays an ever-important role in what we do at Sauber Motorsport," said Frédéric Vasseur, Team Principal Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN and CEO Sauber Motorsport AG. "Being able to make data-driven decisions in near real-time and having a cloud technology partner like Zadara to ensure data from our cars and drivers is captured, secured and transported to the right place at the right time means this is a partnership we not only value but depend on to deliver performance on and off the track."

Sauber Motorsport and the Zadara team are making F1 history as the first partnership of its kind forged 100% virtually during the 2020 pandemic. Never before has a technology partnership been developed entirely over digital channels, including the technical architecture assessment and design. A partnership truly engineered in the cloud.

After being unveiled today to the public in a live stream for the first time, the Zadara-sponsored Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN car can be seen at the season opener in Bahrain on March 28, with team drivers Antonio Giovinazzi and Kimi Räikkönen.

About Zadara Storage:

Since 2011, Zadara's Cloud Platform (ZCP) simplifies operational complexity through automated end-to-end infrastructure provisioning of compute, storage and network resources. With solutions available on-premises and through cloud and colocation providers, Zadara's turnkey hardware/software, combined with its pay-only-for-what-you-use model, helps companies gain agility without sacrificing the features and functionality that enterprise IT teams demand. Zadara operates worldwide, including clouds in hundreds of data centers at public- and private-cloud partners, with an expert team that provides follow-the-sun services and support. Zadara is headquartered in Irvine, California, with locations in Cirencester (UK), Tokyo, Yokneam (Israel) and Bangalore.

About Sauber Group of Companies:

The Sauber Group of Companies is composed of three operational entities: Sauber Motorsport AG, which operates and manages the Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN Formula One team; Sauber Engineering AG, which focuses on prototype development and additive manufacturing; and Sauber Aerodynamik AG, which conducts full and model-scale testing in the factory's state-of-the-art wind tunnel and creates ground-breaking innovations in the field of aerodynamics. The companies collaborate closely and share know-how to apply the expertise of more than 500 dedicated individuals at the headquarter in Hinwil, Switzerland, to all internal and external projects. Since its founding in 1970, the passion for racing has been at the heart of Sauber. For more than 50 years, the innovative Swiss company has been setting standards in the design, development and construction of race cars for various championship series, such as Formula One, DTM and WEC. Following its own Formula One debut in 1993, Sauber Motorsport AG has established one of the few traditional and privately held teams in the sport. After 25 years of competition in Formula One, the company launched a long-term partnership with Alfa Romeo in 2018 and enters the 2021 championship under the team name Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN.

