French floating PV specialist Ciel&Terre said the plant was split into smaller islands, with a square shape, to avoid stress concentration.French floating PV specialist Ciel&Terre-known for its proprietary Hydrelio floating platforms-and Japanese electronics manufacturer Kyocera have announced that the 13.7 MW Yamakura floating PV plant in Japan has been fully reconstructed, 16 months after Typhoon Faxai destroyed a big portion of the facility. "The Yamakura incident happened in September 2019, when one of the five strongest typhoons in 60 years (named Faxai) occurred in the Chiba area, with wind ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...