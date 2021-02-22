AdAlta is a clinical-stage company that uses its proprietary i-body discovery platform to target diseases, with an initial focus on conditions involving fibrosis. Its lead programme is AD-214, a C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4) inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), which is in the healthy volunteer portion of a 98-subject Phase I trial. IPF is an orphan progressive lung disease that remains a significant unmet medical need, despite two approved blockbuster therapies, with median survival post-diagnosis of three to five years.

