Montag, 22.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 654 internationalen Medien
"Geleakte News": Noch "inoffiziell" und kursrelevant?
WKN: A1XE3D ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83 
Frankfurt
22.02.21
08:05 Uhr
3,830 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Holding(s) In Company

Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Holding(s) In Company 
22-Feb-2021 / 09:28 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Standard Form TR-1 
Standard form for notification of major holdings 
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i 
 
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: 
Dalata Hotel Group PLC 
2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): 
[x] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 
[ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
[ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
[ ] Other (please specify)iii: 
 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv: 
                                                City and country of registered office (if applicable): 
Name: CI Financial Corp. 
                                                Toronto, Canada 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v: 
CI Investments Inc. 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 
17/02/2021 
6. Date on which issuer notified: 
19/02/2021 
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: 
3% 
8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: 
                                                             % of voting rights 
                                   % of voting rights        through financial      Total of both  Total number of 
                                   attached to shares (total instruments            in % (9.A +    voting rights of 
                                   of 9.A)                   (total of 9.B.1 +      9.B)           issuervii 
                                                             9.B.2) 
Resulting situation on the date on 
which threshold was crossed or     3.10%                                            3.10%          222,732,900 
reached 
Position of previous notification  2.91%                                            2.91% 
(if applicable) 
 
9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii: 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
                       Number of voting rightsix        % of voting rights 
Class/type of 
shares 
ISIN code (if          Direct             Indirect      Direct                        Indirect 
possible) 
 
IE00BJMZDW83                              6,901,669                                   3.10% 
 
 
SUBTOTAL A             6,901,669                        3.10% 
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations 
Type of financial        Expiration Exercise/           Number of voting rights that may be acquired % of voting rights 
instrument               datex      Conversion Periodxi if the instrument is exercised/converted. 
 
 
 
                                    SUBTOTAL B.1 
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations 
Type of financial      Expiration   Exercise/   Physical or cash                                         % of voting 
instrument             datex        Conversion  settlementxii          Number of voting rights           rights 
                                    Period xi 
 
 
 
                                                SUBTOTAL B.2 
 
10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box): 
 
[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not 
control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii 
 
[x] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv: 
 
              % of voting rights if it equals % of voting rights through financial        Total of both if it equals or 
Namexv        or is higher than the           instruments if it equals or is higher than  is higher than the notifiable 
              notifiable threshold            the notifiable threshold                    threshold 
CI Financial  3.10%                                                                       3.10% 
Corp. 
CI 
Investments   3.10%                                                                       3.10% 
Inc. 
 
 
 
 
11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date] 
 
 
 
12. Additional informationxvi:

Done at Toronto, Canada on 19/02/2021.

Notes

i. Persons completing this form should have regard to the requirements of the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007 as amended (the "Regulations"), the Central Bank of Ireland's Transparency Rules (the "Transparency Rules") and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2015/761 of 17 December 2014.

ii Full name of the legal entity and other identifying specification of the issuer or underlying issuer, provided it is reliable and accurate (e.g. address, LEI, domestic number identity).

iii Other reason for the notification could be voluntary notifications, changes of attribution of the nature of the holding (e.g. expiring of financial instruments) or acting in concert.

iv This should be the full name of (a) the shareholder; (b) the natural person or legal entity acquiring, disposing of or exercising voting rights in the cases provided for in Regulation 15(b) to (h) of the Regulations (Article 10 (b) to (h) of Directive 2004/109/EC); or (c) the holder of financial instruments referred to in Regulation 17(1) of the Regulations (Article 13(1) of Directive 2004/109/EC).

As the disclosure of cases of acting in concert may vary due to the specific circumstances (e.g. same or different total positions of the parties, entering or exiting of acting in concert by a single party) the standard form does not provide for a specific method how to notify cases of acting in concert.

In relation to the transactions referred to in points (b) to (h) of Regulation 15 of the Regulations (Article 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC), the following list is provided as an indication of the persons who should be mentioned:

- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (b) of Regulation 15 of the Regulations (Article 10 of Directive 2004/109 /EC), the natural person or legal entity that acquires the voting rights and is entitled to exercise them under the agreement and the natural person or legal entity who is transferring temporarily for consideration the voting rights;

- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (c) of the Regulation 15 of the Regulations (Article 10 of Directive 2004/ 109/EC), the natural person or legal entity holding the collateral, provided the person or entity controls the voting rights and declares its intention of exercising them, and natural person or legal entity lodging the collateral under these conditions;

- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (d) of Regulation 15 of the Regulations (Article 10 of Directive 2004/109 /EC), the natural person or legal entity who has a life interest in shares if that person or entity is entitled to exercise the voting rights attached to the shares and the natural person or legal entity who is disposing of the voting rights when the life interest is created;

- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (e) of Regulation 15 of the Regulations (Article 10 of Directive 2004/109 /EC), the controlling natural person or legal entity and, provided it has a notification duty at an individual level under Regulation 14 of the Regulations (Article 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC), under letters (a) to (d) of Regulation 15 of the Regulations (Article 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) or under a combination of any of those situations, the controlled undertaking;

- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (f) of Regulation 15 of the Regulations (Article 10 of Directive 2004/109 /EC), the deposit taker of the shares, if he can exercise the voting rights attached to the shares deposited with him at his discretion, and the depositor of the shares allowing the deposit taker to exercise the voting rights at his discretion;

- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (g) of Regulation 15 of the Regulations (Article 10 of Directive 2004/109 /EC), the natural person or legal entity that controls the voting rights;

- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (h) of Regulation 15 of the Regulations (Article 10 of Directive 2004/109 /EC), the proxy holder, if he can exercise the voting rights at his discretion, and the shareholder who has given his proxy to the proxy holder allowing the latter to exercise the voting rights at his discretion (e.g. management companies).

v Applicable in the cases provided for in Regulation 15(b) to (h) of the Regulations (Article 10 (b) to (h) of Directive 2004/109/EC). This should be the full name of the shareholder who is the counterparty to the natural person or legal entity referred to in Regulation 15 of the Regulations (Article 10 Directive 2004/109/EC) unless the percentage of voting rights held by the shareholder is lower than the lowest notifiable threshold for the disclosure of voting rights holdings in accordance with the requirements of the Regulations and the Transparency Rules.

vi The date on which threshold is crossed or reached should be the date on which the acquisition or disposal took place or the other reason triggered the notification obligation. For passive crossings, the date when the corporate event took effect.

vii The total number of voting rights shall be composed of all the shares, including depository receipts representing shares, to which voting rights are attached even if the exercise thereof is suspended.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 22, 2021 04:29 ET (09:29 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
