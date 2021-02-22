P&G introduces a new way for people to keep surfaces protected from bacteria for up to 24 hours

Introducing Microban 24, the new disinfectant brand from P&G. Launching today in the UK, the product range offers unrivalled protection against bacteria in homes, not only initially killing 99.9% of bacteria and select viruses1, including COVID-19 virus2 and flu virus3, but continuing to kill bacteria for up to 24 hours, even after multiple touches4

Almost half (47%5) of UK consumers believe that they're getting long-lasting protection from their existing antibacterial cleaners and yet, even if you disinfect a surface correctly, bacteria can redeposit with each new touch.

The science behind Microban 24 is a powerful formula that combines active antibacterial ingredients to create multi-layered protection on surfaces. As a result, the antibacterial actives stay on the surface for up to 24 hours so they keep killing bacteria, even with multiple contacts throughout the day.

The launch, which marks the brand's first market expansion outside the US, will be supported by a high-impact integrated marketing campaign that will reach 95% of its primary shopper audience over the first two months across key media touchpoints, as well as takeovers on Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest and a UK-wide ambassador programme.

Microban 24 is designed for use on hard, non-porous, non-food contact surfaces6 around the home, such as door handles, desks, bins and cupboards. These high-touch areas are in constant use and are the perfect environment for viruses and bacteria to spread. When used as directed, however, you can rest assured that Microban 24 will eliminate 99.9% of bacteria from your surfaces and continue to protect them for up to 24 hours, touch after touch4

Paris Kallintzis, P&G Home Care Brand Director, UK Ireland, said: "Everyday touches are a normal and unavoidable part of daily life from opening doors, windows and cupboards, to climbing stairs and emptying the bins and yet, each of these touches could spread viruses and bacteria around your home.

At a time when we are more aware of the germs around us than ever before, people are looking for disinfecting products that they can rely on and Microban 24 offers exactly that, delivering powerful bacteria protection that lives on so you can get on with living."

Microban 24 is available in three forms, delivering powerful protection against bacteria throughout your home: Microban 24 Disinfectant Spray (RRP £5), Multi-Purpose Cleaner (RRP £4) and Bathroom Cleaner (RRP £4). You can clean using Microban 24 by spraying your surfaces and wiping away any visible dirt (Multi-Purpose Cleaner and Bathroom Cleaner only). To fully disinfect your surfaces and initially kill 99.9% of bacteria and select viruses, apply the product and wipe clean with a cloth five minutes after application. To benefit from the full power of Microban 24 and achieve lasting protection that keeps killing 99.9% of bacteria for up to 24 hours, simply apply to a clean surface and leave it to air dry4. Simply spray and walk away!

The Microban 24 product lineup, in Fresh Scent and Citrus Scent, is available now from major retailers nationwide, including ASDA, Sainsbury's Morrisons, Wilkos, Waitrose, Coop, Costco and Ocado.

Microban 24 Disinfectant Spray, (RRP £5): Designed to be used on non-porous non-food contact surfaces around the home, including stainless steel, glazed tiles, sealed granite, ceramic tiles and chrome taps Neither product is recommended for use on non-washable surfaces, such as untreated or oiled wood, aluminium, copper, brass and painted surfaces Consumers should always follow the instructions on pack in order to use the product as directed



Microban 24 Multi-Purpose Cleaner, (RRP £4): Designed to be used on non-porous non-food contact surfaces around the home, including stainless steel, glazed tiles, sealed granite, ceramic tiles and chrome taps Neither product is recommended for use on non-washable surfaces, such as untreated or oiled wood, aluminium, copper, brass and painted surfaces Consumers should always follow the instructions on pack in order to use the product as directed



Microban 24 Bathroom Cleaner, (RRP £4): Designed to be used on non-porous non-food contact surfaces commonly found in household bathrooms, including stainless steel, glazed tiles, sealed granite, ceramic tiles, chrome taps It is not recommended for use on hot, damaged or acid-sensitive surfaces (such as silver, copper and aluminium), or coloured or old damaged enamel and natural stone (such as marble and travertine) Consumers should always follow the instructions on pack in order to use the product as directed



About Procter Gamble

P&G serves approximately 4.8 billion people around the world with its brands. The Company has one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always, Ariel, Bounty, Charmin, Crest, Dawn, Downy, Fairy, Febreze, Fusion, Gain, Gillette, Head Shoulders, Lenor, Olay, Oral-B, Pampers, Pantene, SK-II, Tide, Vicks, Wella, and Whisper. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit http://www.pg.com for the latest news and in-depth information about P&G and its brands.

1 Tested on enveloped viruses according to EN16777. 5 minutes contact time. Microban 24 does not provide 24-hour residual virus protection.

2 Kills 99.9% of SARS-CoV-2 according to EN14476. 5 minutes contact time. Microban 24 does not provide 24-hour residual virus protection.

3 Tested on Influenza A H1N1 according to EN16777. 5 minutes contact time. Microban 24 does not provide 24-hour residual virus protection.

4 When used as directed, Microban 24 kills 99.9% of bacteria for up to 24 hours, tested in accordance with BSI PAS2424. Microban 24 does not provide 24-hour residual virus protection.

5 OnePoll survey of 900 UK adults 25+ years who are solely/jointly responsible for shopping for household cleaning products, September 2020.

6 As with any cleaning product, it is recommended that Microban 24 should be kept out of contact with food and food preparation surfaces at all times to avoid accidental ingestion.

