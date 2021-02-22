DJ SThree: Blocklisting Six-Monthly Review

SThree (STEM) SThree: Blocklisting Six-Monthly Review 22-Feb-2021 / 10:11 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN Date: 22 February 2021 Name of applicant: SThree plc Name of scheme(s): SThree LTIP, Minority Interests and SAYE Period of return: From: 22 August To: 22 February 2020 2021 992,692 (LTIP) Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 462,666 (SAYE) 523,548 (Minority Interests) Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the N/A last return (if any increase has been applied for): 80,443 (SAYE) Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): 410,358 (LTIP) 582,334 (LTIP) Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 382,223 (SAYE) 523,548 (Minority Interests) Name of contact: Jack Bowman - Company Secretarial Assistant Telephone number of contact: 020 7268 6000 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00B0KM9T71 Category Code: BLR TIDM: STEM LEI Code: 2138003NEBX5VRP3EX50 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 94053 EQS News ID: 1170001 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

