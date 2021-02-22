Esports Betting Company Appoints Nevzat Ucar to drive global content strategy

Calgary, Alberta and Isle of Man--(Newsfile Corp. - February 22, 2021) - Real Luck Group Ltd. (TSXV: LUCK) (the "Company") and its subsidiary companies doing business as "Luckbox" (the "Group"), a provider of legal, real money esports betting, is pleased to announce that Nevzat Ucar has been appointed as Head of Content.





Nevzat Ucar



Mr. Ucar joins Luckbox having most recently worked as Head of Content for Red Bull and his previous roles include Head of Video and Broadcast for Riot Games and Art Director for FOX International Channels.

Mr. Ucar will play a leading role in Luckbox's marketing strategy, and will be responsible for driving global content strategy.

"I am a lifelong gamer, and Luckbox's business targeting the most potentially lucrative esports sector is a compelling opportunity for me," Mr. Ucar said. "This is a global opportunity to shape our esports community, content and strategy and have fun while doing all of it."

"Content marketing is a key pillar of our player acquisition and brand strategy as we target growth for Luckbox and Nevzat will play an integral role in that," CEO Quentin Martin said.

"Having someone of Nevzat's pedigree on board strengthens our marketing team and, importantly, his passion for gaming and esports fits in perfectly with our company ethos."

About Luckbox

The Company is an award-winning betting company that offers legal, real-money betting, live streams, and statistics on all major esports and sports on desktop and mobile devices. The Company has a Business-to-Consumer (B2C) platform, and by leveraging shared technology, data, and resources, the Company can offer an extensive range of betting options for esports tournaments. The Company's in-house customized user interface and user experience, built on a technology stack that supports multiple odds and streaming sources, allows the Company to deliver deep esports betting coverage. The Company has been built by a team combining experience in the igaming industry and a passion for esports to offer players a unique, broad, engaging, and legal CS:GO betting, Dota 2 and League of Legends betting experience. The Company serves esports fans in more than 80 territories across the globe. In November 2020, Luckbox was named Rising Star at the EGR Operator Awards. The Company (via the Group) holds a full licence under the Online Gambling Regulation Act (OGRA), issued by the Isle of Man Gaming Supervision Commission. As the Group is fully licensed in the Isle of Man for B2C and Business to Business (B2B) esports & sports betting and casino, the Company has access to favourable payment processors. Luckbox is committed to supporting responsible gambling.

For further information, please contact:

Real Luck Group Ltd.

Quentin Martin, Chief Executive Officer

Email: quentin@luckbox.com

Phone: (+44) 7498 181 863

Investor Relations

Real Luck Group Ltd.

James McMath, Media Manager

Email: james.mcmath@luckbox.com

Phone: (+44) 7811 608930

Investor Relations

Nikhil Thadani, Sophic Capital

Email: nik@sophiccapital.com

Phone: (647) 670-2882

CAUTION WITH RESPECT TO FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding future estimates, plans, objectives, timing, assumptions or expectations of future performance, including the expectation that Mr. Ucar will play a leading role in Luckbox's marketing strategy, and will be responsible for driving global content strategy and the belief that marketing is a key pillar of the Group's player acquisition and brand strategy, are forward-looking statements and contain forward-looking information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur".

Forward-looking statements are based on certain material assumptions and analysis made by the Company and the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this press release, including that the Group will maintain its current business strategy. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Important factors that may cause actual results to vary may be beyond the control of the Company.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

