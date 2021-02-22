YDX Innovation Corp.: YDX Innovation Presents Product Update for Render's Freelance Platform

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2021 / YDX Innovation Corp (TSXV:YDX)(OTC PINK:YDRMF)(FSE:APY1) ("YDX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Render USA, LLC ("Render"), a subsidiary of YDX Innovation, is on track to launching its beta version of its freelance platform, Rendervous, by early Q2. Additionally, Rendervous will provide a community and growth environment for streamers and freelancers to connect.

Rendervous fills a void in the content creation industry by providing a mechanism for freelance editors to bid on opportunities which they would never have known existed, while allowing customers to receive quality video editing services. Similar companies who have had success in this space include Fiverr, Toptal, UpWork and Freelancer. The later two of which, had seen a combined revenue of $137MM USD in Q2 2020, as presented by Forbes.

"We've been really excited since the idea was born for a community that connects streamers and freelancers," says Jeff Mashregi, VP of Operations for YDX. "Immediately after we realized what we had, we took the concept and began talking to our current clients and editors and the feedback was unanimous that this was going to be a huge hit within the industry."

Rendervous allows Render to grow its business into wider market penetration and stronger recurring revenues. At present, Rendervous.gg is at its preregistration phase allowing content creators and editors to register for beta testing. The interest has been very positive with over 100 registrations over the past 12 days. The Rendervous model will endeavor to expand outside of its niche community, however, the plans are to focus on growth and dominance in this sector (first) and then move into supportive offerings catering to the broader industry.

"This is something that the editor community really needs," says Lynnie Wood, GM of Render. "I've been working with editors for a long time and I know that this type of match-making will help Render run more efficiently and be able to pull in some good revenues on our base services. The ability to upsell services through Rendervous will only increase the Company's opportunity to earn additional revenue. I'm excited for our launch."

About YDX Innovation

YDX Innovation Corp. (TSXV:YDX :: www.ydxinnovation.com) is a global leader in the commercialization of immersive new technologies that incorporate virtual reality, augmented reality, esports and gaming. Its core business seeks to monetize through licensing its IP, developing interactive exhibitions and through esports tournaments and content.

Purple Mage Advisors - www.purplemage.com - Purple Mage Advisors (PMA) is a research and data analysis firm that specializes in player recruitment and development in the gaming industry. PMA helps esports and gaming companies with industry reports, player recruitment, player training, data analysis and relevant statistical reporting.

Arkave VR Arena - https://sales.arkavevr.com/ - is a proprietary gaming platform that brings location based virtual reality to any location-based event or entertainment centre. Arkave features state-of-the-art free roam technology coupled with a vast library of both in-house and third-party games.

YDreams Global - www.ydreamsglobal.com - has developed over 2,000 interactive and immersive experiences for some of the largest global brands including Disney, NBA, Adidas, Cisco, Nokia, Nike, Mercedes-Benz, Coca-Cola, Santander, AB InBev, Qualcomm, Unilever, Fiat and the City of Rio de Janeiro.

RENDER - www.render.gg - Render is a professional video production studio specializing in crafting video content for YouTubers, Streamers, Teams and Brands. Render is highly specialized in gaming content, but also works with a wide variety of digital media.

More Information:

Daniel Japiassu

Director and CEO

dj@ydx.rocks

(604) 704-6466



contact@ydxinnovation.com | www.ydxinnovation.com | www.youtube.com/ydreamsglobal

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including, without limitation: number of registration and potential clients for YDX and its subsidiaries. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, and contingencies. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, and contingencies. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may", "should", "will", "could", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "anticipate", "expect", "believe" or "continue", or the negative thereof or similar variations. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the estimated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. The Company's statements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and conditions, many of which are outside of the Company's control, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding the Transaction, including: that the Company's assumptions in making forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect; general adverse market conditions and competition; the inability to finance operations and/or obtain any future strategic investment necessary to implement new technologies; the inability to build a sustainable, conscientious company with a stronger presence online through new products in esports and VR; the inability to bring Virtual Reality to consumers directly and offer expertise in immersive technologies; and that market conditions related to the COVID-19 pandemic may negatively affect the outcome of the business or operations of the Company, including its results and financial condition. Except as required by securities law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise.

SOURCE: YDX Innovation Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/630932/YDX-Innovation-Presents-Product-Update-for-Renders-Freelance-Platform