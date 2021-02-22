The former need not necessarily relate to conventional lithium-ion batteries, however, as a recent webinar staged by Solarpower Europe and EU body GET.invest discovered.A gravity-based energy storage project in Sudan was among the projects considered in a recent webinar hosted by trade body Solarpower Europe and EU decentralized renewables program GET.invest, which examined the potential for solar to drive electricity access in sub-Saharan Africa. Ali Yasir, of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), examined the role solar can play in reaching the UN sustainable development goal of ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...