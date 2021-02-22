The manufacturer accounted for around 40% of total solar module demand in Taiwan in 2020. It expects to see its domestic market share increase to 50% this year.Taiwanese solar module manufacturer United Renewable Energy (URE) has announced it will increase its solar module production capacity by 500 MW this year due to strong domestic demand. The company specified that it received orders for three large scale PV projects with a capacities of 120, 100 and 70 MW and that total orders have exceeded, by around 500 MW, its current module capacity. The company also revealed that in 2020 it achieved ...

