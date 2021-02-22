Anzeige
Montag, 22.02.2021
"Geleakte News": Noch "inoffiziell" und kursrelevant?
GlobeNewswire
22.02.2021 | 13:05
Fixed Income: Notice regarding admission of bond futures to trading and clearing on Nasdaq

Nasdaq has agreed to admit the following mortgage bond future to trading and
clearing as of 1st of March 2021. 



    ISIN        Underlying      Name        Expiration date      Settlement date
                   code                        (fixing)                         
SE0015582168       5838       30YMBFH1         29-06-2021           01-07-2021  
SE0015582150       5835        3YMBFM1         29-06-2021           01-07-2021  
SE0015582143       5841       20YMBFM1         29-06-2021           01-07-2021  



See more details in the attached documents.

For further information concerning this exchange notice, please contact Dennis
Modell at telephone +45 3377 0352 or e-mail dennis.modell@nasdaq.com

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=841723
