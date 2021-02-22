Fixed Income: Notice regarding admission of bond futures to trading and clearing on Nasdaq

Notice regarding admission of bond futures to trading and clearing on Nasdaq Nasdaq has agreed to admit the following mortgage bond future to trading and clearing as of 1st of March 2021. ISIN Underlying Name Expiration date Settlement date code (fixing) SE0015582168 5838 30YMBFH1 29-06-2021 01-07-2021 SE0015582150 5835 3YMBFM1 29-06-2021 01-07-2021 SE0015582143 5841 20YMBFM1 29-06-2021 01-07-2021 See more details in the attached documents. For further information concerning this exchange notice, please contact Dennis Modell at telephone +45 3377 0352 or e-mail dennis.modell@nasdaq.com Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=841723