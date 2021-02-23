Admission to trading of UAB "Terseta" bond issue on Nasdaq Baltic First North

Nasdaq Vilnius decided on February 23, 2021 to admit the bonds of UAB "Terseta" to trading on First North operated by AB Nasdaq Vilnius on the request of the Company. The first trading day of UAB "Terseta" bonds is February 25, 2021. Issuer's full name UAB "Terseta" --------------------------------------------------- Issuer's short name TER --------------------------------------------------- Bonds' ISIN code LT0000404832 --------------------------------------------------- Securities maturity date 10.06.2022 --------------------------------------------------- Nominal value of one bond, EUR 100 --------------------------------------------------- Number of bonds 80 000 --------------------------------------------------- Volume of the bonds issue, EUR 8 000 000 --------------------------------------------------- Fixed annual coupon rate, % 6 --------------------------------------------------- Coupon payments 10 June, 2021 10 December, 2021 10 June, 2022 --------------------------------------------------- Orderbook short name TERB060022FA --------------------------------------------------- ??Market First North Vilnius --------------------------------------------------- The Certified Adviser of UAB "Terseta" is Redgate Capital AS. UAB "Terseta" Information Document and annual reports for the years 2018 and 2019 (in Lithuanian language) are enclosed. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5253 1459 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=842131