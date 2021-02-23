Anzeige
Dienstag, 23.02.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 657 internationalen Medien
InnoCan meldet den Eintritt in den boomenden US-Beauty-Markt!
GlobeNewswire
23.02.2021 | 16:29
Admission to trading of UAB "Terseta" bond issue on Nasdaq Baltic First North

Nasdaq Vilnius decided on February 23, 2021 to admit the bonds of UAB "Terseta"
to trading on First North operated by AB Nasdaq Vilnius on the request of the
Company. The first trading day of UAB "Terseta" bonds is February 25, 2021. 





Issuer's full name              UAB "Terseta"      
---------------------------------------------------
Issuer's short name             TER                
---------------------------------------------------
Bonds' ISIN code                LT0000404832       
---------------------------------------------------
Securities maturity date        10.06.2022         
---------------------------------------------------
Nominal value of one bond, EUR  100                
---------------------------------------------------
Number of bonds                 80 000             
---------------------------------------------------
Volume of the bonds issue, EUR  8 000 000          
---------------------------------------------------
Fixed annual coupon rate, %     6                  
---------------------------------------------------
Coupon payments                 10 June, 2021      
                                10 December, 2021  
                                10 June, 2022      
---------------------------------------------------
Orderbook short name            TERB060022FA       
---------------------------------------------------
??Market                        First North Vilnius
---------------------------------------------------



The Certified Adviser of UAB "Terseta" is Redgate Capital AS.

UAB "Terseta" Information Document and annual reports for the years 2018 and
2019 (in Lithuanian language) are enclosed. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 5253 1459
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

