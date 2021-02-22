Boxwood Partners, LLC: Boxwood Partners Advises DoodyCalls on Its Acquisition by Authority Brands

Latest Boxwood transaction continues its status as a premier mergers and acquisitions (M&A) advisor for leading franchise brands

JUPITER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2021 / Boxwood Partners is pleased to announce the sale of DoodyCalls to Authority Brands, a leading company of home service franchise brands.

Boxwood Partners, a leading middle-market investment bank based in Jupiter, Florida was the sell-side advisor to DoodyCalls during the transaction. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Founded in 1999 by husband-and-wife team Jacob and Susan D'Aniello, DoodyCalls has transformed from a side business to the nation's leading pet waste removal service for dog owners and the first pet waste management company and franchise of its kind. Headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia, and with operations in more than 45 territories in 16 states, DoodyCalls has made its mission to put the company's customers first while always continuing to solve pet waste problems for the planet using its unmatched industry expertise.

"For the past 22 years, Susan and I have worked tirelessly to build a business that helps make the world a happier and healthier place for everyone and we couldn't be more thrilled to continue our mission as part of the Authority Brands network," said Jacob D'Aniello, Founder and President of DoodyCalls. "The support and resources we're gaining - from marketing and operations to IT and more - will help us better serve our customers and continue growing the brand."

The deal marks Boxwood's first transaction of 2021 and is the latest in a series of high-profile franchise transactions in which Boxwood Partners advised over the past year.

"Boxwood Partners has deep experience working with home-service franchisors a thorough understanding of the buyer landscape within our industry," said Jacob D'Aniello. "I appreciate their valuable advice and guidance through this process."

Boxwood Partners Managing Partner J. Patrick Galleher, Managing Director Brian Alas, Associate Dan Martinson and Analyst Kurtis Brown led the process.

"Jacob and Susan have built their business from the ground up to become one of the leading home service brands in the country," said Galleher. "The sticky, recurring revenue model is very attractive and fits very well within the Authority Brands strategy for best-in-class franchisors. This will give DoodyCalls the proper resources to take the company's growth and development to a new level."

Authority Brands' companies include leading home service brands The Cleaning Authority, Homewatch CareGivers, America's Swimming Pool Company, Mosquito Squad, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, Mister Sparky, One Hour Heating & Air Conditioning, Monster Tree Service and STOP Restoration, which operate across the residential cleaning, at-home care, swimming pool repair and maintenance, pest control services, plumbing, electrical and heating, ventilation and air-conditioning ("HVAC"), tree care and restoration sectors, respectively. Authority Brands supports individual franchisee growth by providing strong marketing, technology and operational support.

"We're excited to welcome DoodyCalls to the Authority Brands family and further diversify our portfolio," said Rob Weddle, CEO of Authority Brands. "Jacob and Susan have established a strong business model and grown the brand tremendously over the last two decades. We look forward to helping propel the company to new heights as we put our full network of support behind this leading and innovative brand."

The acquisition marks the eighth brand addition for Authority Brands since October 2018, with DoodyCalls representing the company's 10th brand in its home service portfolio.

About Boxwood Partners

Boxwood Partners, LLC, is a boutique investment bank based in Jupiter, Florida with offices in Richmond, Virginia. Boxwood Partners combines a unique blend of senior-level transaction advisory, business operating experience, and proven process execution skills to give its clients a distinct advantage in the market. The firm's extensive relationships within the global capital and buyer communities (including U.S. and international private equity groups, corporations, and lenders) and other important transaction-related service providers such as consultants, attorneys, and accountants, ensure that the firm's clients receive the attention, service, and results they deserve.

For more information about Boxwood Partners, please visit www.boxwoodpartners.com.

About Authority Brands

Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Authority Brands' companies include ten leading home service franchisors, America's Swimming Pool Company, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, The Cleaning Authority, DoodyCalls, Homewatch CareGivers, Mister Sparky, Monster Tree Service, Mosquito Squad, One Hour Heating and Air Conditioning, and STOP Restoration. Together, these brands provide home services through more than 1,900 territories operated by more than 1,000 franchise owners in the U.S., Canada and Latin America. Authority Brands is dedicated to supporting individual franchise owner growth by providing strong marketing, technology, and operational support.

See https://www.theauthoritybrands.com/ for more information.

About DoodyCalls

DoodyCalls is the nation's leading pet waste management service for homeowners and their communities. The company scoops over 10 million doggie deposits annually. DoodyCalls was founded in 2000 by Jacob and Susan D'Aniello in the Northern Virginia suburbs of Washington DC. In 2004, the company began franchising its pet waste removal business nationwide and established corporate headquarters in Charlottesville, VA. DoodyCalls provides service to 16 states.

See https://doodycalls.com/ for more information.

