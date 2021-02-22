The "Europe Cyber Security Market By Security Type (Network Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security, Cloud Security, Content Security, Others), By Solutions Type, By Deployment Mode, By End Use Industry, By Company, By Region, Forecast Opportunities, 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The European Cyber Security Market is expected to grow at an impressive rate during the forecast period. The European Cyber Security Market is driven by the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) compliance, 2017/679 for ensuring data safety and privacy.
Additionally, growing number of cyber security projects initiated by the government and major vendors operating in the market is expected to fuel the market growth through 2026. Furthermore, the advent and widespread adoption of advanced technologies such as AI, machine learning, blockchain, among others for ensuring cyber security is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period.
Besides, growing need to monitor and manage inhouse and external threats across organizations is further expected to spur the market growth over the next few years. However, need to conform to the cyber security standards, norms and regulations can slow down the market growth through 2026.
The European Cyber Security Market is segmented based on security type, solution type, deployment mode, end-user industry, company, and region. Based on security type, the market can be categorized into network security, endpoint security, application security, cloud security, content security and others.
The application security segment is expected to register significant growth in the market during the forecast period on account of the increasing incidences of breaches targeting various business applications. Based on deployment mode, the market can be bifurcated into on-premise and cloud.
The cloud segment is expected to dominate the market owing to the associated benefits such as scalability, flexibility, low operational costs, auto-update feature, among others. Based on end-user industry, the market can be fragmented into BFSI, IT telecom, defense, energy power, retail, healthcare and others. The defense segment is expected to dominate the market owing to the increasing expenditure by the government on security solutions.
The major players operating in the cyber security market are Sophos Solutions, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Micro Focus, Juniper Networks, McAfee, Cisco Systems, AVG Technologies, Dell EMC, Fortinet and others.
Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers acquisitions and new service developments.
Key Target Audience:
- Cyber security service provider companies
- Market research and consulting firms
- Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers
- Organizations, forums and alliances related to cyber security
Years considered for this report:
- Historical Years: 2016-2019
- Base Year: 2020
- Estimated Year: 2021
- Forecast Period: 2022-2026
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Impact of COVID-19 on Europe Cyber Security Market
4. Executive Summary
5. Voice of Customers
5.1. Brand Awareness
5.2. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision
5.3. Challenges/Issues Faced Post Purchase
5.4. Unmet needs
6. Europe Cyber Security Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size Forecast
6.1.1. By Value
6.2. Market Share Forecast
6.2.1. By Security Type (Network Security, Endpoint Security, Application Security, Cloud Security, Content Security, Others)
6.2.2. By Solutions Type (Identity Access Management, Risk Compliance Management, Encryption Decryption, Data Loss Prevention, Unified Threat Management, Firewall, Antivirus Malware, Intrusion Detection/Prevention System, Infrastructure Security, Others)
6.2.3. By Deployment Mode (On-Premise v/s Cloud)
6.2.4. By End Use Industry (BFSI, IT Telecom, Defense, Energy Power, Retail, Healthcare and Others)
6.2.5. By Region
6.2.6. By Company (2020)
6.3. Product Market Map
7. Europe Network Security Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size Forecast
7.1.1. By Value
7.2. Market Share Forecast
7.2.1. By Solution Type
7.2.2. By Deployment Type
7.2.3. By End Use Industry
8. Europe Endpoint Security Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size Forecast
8.1.1. By Value
8.2. Market Share Forecast
8.2.1. By Solution Type
8.2.2. By Deployment Type
8.2.3. By End Use Industry
9. Europe Application Security Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size Forecast
9.1.1. By Value
9.2. Market Share Forecast
9.2.1. By Solution Type
9.2.2. By Deployment Type
9.2.3. By End Use Industry
10. Europe Cloud Security Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size Forecast
10.1.1. By Value
10.2. Market Share Forecast
10.2.1. By Solution Type
10.2.2. By Deployment Type
10.2.3. By End Use Industry
11. Europe Content Security Market Outlook
11.1. Market Size Forecast
11.1.1. By Value
11.2. Market Share Forecast
11.2.1. By Solution Type
11.2.2. By Deployment Type
11.2.3. By End Use Industry
12. Market Dynamics
12.1. Drivers
12.2. Challenges
13. Market Trends Developments
14. Policy Regulatory Landscape
15. Europe Economic Profile
16. Competitive Landscape
16.1. Company Profiles
16.1.1. Sophos Solutions SAS
16.1.2. IBM Corporation
16.1.3. Oracle Corporation
16.1.4. Micro Focus International PLC
16.1.5. Juniper Networks Inc.
16.1.6. McAfee, LLC
16.1.7. Cisco Systems, Inc.
16.1.8. AVG Technologies NV
16.1.9. Dell EMC
16.1.10. Fortinet Inc.
17. Strategic Recommendations
