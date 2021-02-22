Detroit, Michigan--(Newsfile Corp. - February 22, 2021) - Lotus Ventures Inc. (CSE: J) announced today the Company will be presenting at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference taking place on February 25-26, 2021. We invite Lotus shareholders and all interested parties to join us for a full day of networking, deal making and discovery. Sign up to get a free spectator pass for the event: https://events.benzinga.com/ccc-free-registration.

On behalf of Lotus Investor Relations, Daniel McRobert will be presenting at 9:30 a.m. Pacific Standard Time on Friday, February 26th, 2021. Daniel has managed the Investor Relations and Marketing Communications for Lotus over the past three years and brings a dynamic angle merging the corporate and cannabis culture in one.

A copy of the presentation will be available on the Company's website after the event at lotuscannabis.ca/investors. If you would like to receive a copy directly or if you have any questions regarding the event, please connect with Daniel.

About Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

Benzinga's virtual Cannabis Capital Conference is guaranteed to offer participants all the benefits of an immersive and robust in-person conference from any remote location. The conference will feature an interactive forum of live presentations from top CEOs, investors, and leaders in the cannabis space. Don't miss this opportunity to connect with THE cannabis movers and shakers from across the globe.

About Lotus Ventures Inc.

Lotus Ventures Inc. is the publicly traded licensed producer and owner of Lotus Cannabis, a premium cannabis brand in Canada. Situated on 23 acres in BC's North Okanagan region, Lotus created a scalable, purpose-built facility designed for the low-cost of production of rare cannabis genetics.

Utilizing an improved facility design, the next phase of growth will involve scaling our profitable prototype operation to enable fuller utilization of our large genetic library of over 200 cannabis strains. The Lotus team combines decades of real estate development and cultivation experience and created the ideal facility for growing medical-grade cannabis. Lotus operates a high-performance harvest schedule providing consumers with a quality product and a consistent experience.

Lotus is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol "J", on the OTC Markets (OTC) under the symbol "LTTSF" and in Frankfurt (FRA) under the symbol "LV9".

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://events.benzinga.com/ccc-free-registration.

