Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 22, 2021) - Hunter Technology Corp. (TSXV: HOC) (OTCQB: HOILF) (WKN: A2QEYH) (FSE: RWPM) (ISIN: CA4457371090) ("Hunter" or the "Company") announces a shift in operational and business expansion priorities in response to challenges arising from the ongoing COVID19 pandemic and lockdowns reducing the Company's abilities to expand its team in the UK led by Alex Medana, it is pivoting and reacting to centralize its business development and operations in Hong Kong and cancelling its UK office roll-out plan. This reorganization of the Company's resources will reposition leadership whereby Dr. Florian M. Spiegl, the Company's Chief Operating Officer and co-founder of FinFabrik Limited has assumed the role of Chief Executive Officer. Dr. Spiegl and the FinFabrik development team are based in Hong Kong.

"The move to concentrate our development team in Hong Kong acknowledges the difficulties of operating in the UK," said Dr. Spiegl. "COVID19 has presented many global challenges and I believe that Hong Kong offers the best opportunities for business development going forward and to leverage our experienced team of software engineers and product specialists in a more focused setup."

Alex Medana, the Company's former Chief Executive Officer and the other co-founder of FinFabrik, has stepped down from his management role for personal reasons. Mr. Medana said: "I wish the team at Hunter the best going forward and fully expect them to capitalize on the great opportunities in this market." The Company extends to Mr. Medana its best wishes as Mr. Medana and his family work through the COVID19 challenges in the UK.

About Hunter Technology Corp.

Hunter Technology Corp. is a technology provider developing interactive blockchain platforms to enable the facilitation of physical oil transactions throughout the trade lifecycle, with more favorable economics for producers and access to a fair market for all. Through oilex.com Hunter will operate a physical oil marketplace to facilitate the buying and selling of physical oil by independent producers to corporate consumers, traders and sovereign purchasers. Through oilexchange.com, Hunter will offer robust supply chain management tools that track physical oil throughout the supply chain and automate the reporting process via this blockchain enabled platform.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Florian M. Spiegl

Chief Executive Officer

(888) 977-0970

For further information, visit our website at www.huntertechnology.com

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information.

