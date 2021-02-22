Spark Power Group Inc.: Spark Power Announces Major Expansion of its Storm Restoration Business

OAKVILLE, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2021 / Spark Power Group Inc. (TSX:SPG)(OTC PINK:SKPGF)("Spark" or "Company") announces that it is significantly expanding its storm restoration services to support the increasing need for power recovery during outages caused by extreme weather.

"The expansion of our storm restoration business is a key part of Spark Power's ongoing growth strategy and commitment to servicing the needs of utilities across North America," says Richard Jackson, President & CEO at Spark Power. "Morgan Cowl, our Vice President of Operations will oversee this growing business and Spark will continue to invest significantly in people, tooling, and fleet in order to increase our capabilities. With severe climate events projected to continue to rise, like the one currently playing out in Texas, our utility customers need and expect us to help them get their customers up and running as quickly as possible. It is clear these events are only going to be increasing in frequency and severity in the coming years and we will be here to support and help keep the power on."

With more than 30 branches and over 1000 technicians across North America, Spark has the scale to support utility customers - particularly in the U.S. Northeast, South, and Southeast - where severe weather events are more common. By leveraging this branch network and broad range of skills and equipment, Spark can mobilize our experienced teams quickly to address critical power system damage, often within hours.

"With teams currently deployed to support several utility customers in the U.S. Southeast, responding to this week's winter storms affecting millions of people, we are demonstrating the value in having people, equipment, and fleet readily available when and where our customers need us," says Morgan Cowl, Vice President of Operations at Spark. Cowl adds, "The priority for our utility customers is to restore power as quickly as possible, always in challenging conditions. We now have the capacity and ability to deploy teams of experienced linemen with the right tools and equipment, from multiple locations in Canada and the U.S. These new investments position us for quicker response times and larger utility mandates to address extreme weather conditions - from hurricanes to snowstorms - as our customers' Trusted Partner in Power."

About Spark Power

Spark Power, a wholly owned subsidiary of Spark Power Group Inc. (TSX: SPG), is a leading independent provider of end-to-end electrical contracting, operations and maintenance services, and energy sustainability solutions to the industrial, commercial, utility, and renewable asset markets in North America. We work to earn the right to be our customers' Trusted Partner in Power. Our highly skilled and dedicated people, located in the communities we serve, combined with our knowledge of the power industry, technology expertise, and commitment to safety, ensures we deliver the right solutions that keep our customers' operations up and running today and better equipped for tomorrow. Learn more at www.sparkpowercorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements (within the meaning of applicable securities laws) which reflect Spark Power's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "believe", "anticipate", "project", "expect", "intend", "plan", "will", "may", "estimate" and other similar expressions.

The forward-looking statements in this news release, which include statements by Messr. Jackson and Cowl regarding expected weather conditions, customer needs and company response times. Several factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Readers, therefore, should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, these forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, except as expressly required by applicable law, Spark Power assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

