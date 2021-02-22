Internationally recognized geneticist, physician, and scientist

Focus on biomedical translation of biomolecular condensates

Complements Scientific Founders by adding biological and medical approach to current physical science expertise

Transition Bio, Inc. ("Transition Bio" or the "Company") announced today that Professor Peter St George-Hyslop, a world recognized pioneer in Alzheimer's disease research, has joined the Company as a Scientific Co-Founder. In working with the Company, Prof. St George-Hyslop will utilize his extensive medical and scientific research experience to provide thought leadership to the Company's biomedical translation of condensates cell biology.

"We couldn't be more pleased and honored to have Peter join us. His research is second to none and his recent work in the condensates space adds a critical component to the continued progression of our Condensomics platform," said Transition Bio Scientific Co-Founders, Professors Dave Weitz of Harvard University and Tuomas Knowles of Cambridge University, in a joint statement.

They added further that, "Peter's background in medicine and biology combined with our own physical science expertise allow us to further advance our multi-dimensional platform that can identify both known and unknown targets using a hypothesis-free drug discovery methodology."

Prof. St George-Hyslop is a University Professor at the University of Toronto's Department of Medicine, Division of Neurology. From 1995-2018, he served as Director of the Tanz Centre for Research in Neurodegenerative Diseases at the University's Faculty of Medicine. He also serves as Professor of Experimental Neuroscience at the University of Cambridge, where he leads an Alzheimer's disease research program. Prof. St George-Hyslop earned his medical degree in Canada and served his first appointment at Harvard's Massachusetts General Hospital, where he worked on molecular genetics and neurological diseases.

Prof. St George-Hyslop is a member of the American Society for Clinical Investigation, a fellow of the American Neurological Association, Royal Society of London and the Royal Society of Canada, and a Foreign Member to the National Academy of Medicine of the United States National Academies. He was appointed Officer of the Order of Canada in 2018.

About Transition Bio, Inc.

Transition Bio, Inc. was established with the vision of being the world leader in the discovery, analysis, and modulation of biological condensates, propelled by a differentiated technological capability that generates expansive drug development opportunities in a hypothesis-free manner. www.transitionbio.com

