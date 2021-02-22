Kontrol Technologies Corp.: Kontrol Establishes Scientific Advisory Board for BioCloud Technology

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2021 / Kontrol Technologies Corp. (CSE:KNR)(OTCQB:KNRLF)(FSE:1K8) ("Kontrol Technologies" or "Kontrol" or "Company") is pleased to announce that it has established its previously announced scientific advisory board, (see press release dated January 20th, 2021) to assist the Company to accelerate existing applications and to develop new BioCloud technology applications.

"Now more than ever viral detection technology is critical to getting the economy and everyday life back to normal," says Paul Ghezzi, CEO of Kontrol. "Vaccines are integral to a broader recovery, however more technology is required for detection and monitoring. We are pleased to be taking a leadership role in this new industry of real-time viral detection infrastructure. Our technology was developed for the current pandemic and the pandemics of the future."

"We are very pleased to establish a world class advisory board for Kontrol BioCloud," says Gary Saunders, VP Kontrol. "Our advisory board members are at the top of their field and their counsel will be very important to the future of Kontrol BioCloud and other innovative applications of the technology we may seek to develop."



Advisory Board Members

Caroline Duchaine, Ph.D.

Dr. Duchaine is a full-time professor in the Department of biochemistry, microbiology and bioinformatics, Unversité Laval, researcher at the Research Center of the l'Institut universitaire de cardiologie et de pneumologie de Québec-Université Laval. In 2000, she founded the bioaerosol research group, world leader in aerovirology, air microbiota analyzes, in vitro bioaerosols, industrial hygiene and agricultural health. She works closely with doctors, engineers, agronomists and physicists in order to develop transdisciplinary research projects aimed at understanding the role of bioaerosols in several contexts: public health, veterinary, agriculture, industry and hospitals. She has supervised more than 115 students and participated in more than 110 research projects, funded by provincial, national and international agencies. She has published 156 peer-reviewed manuscripts, 30 reports, 320 abstracts, and 65 invited lectures in addition to book chapters and scientific reports. She is part of numerous national and international committees and has chaired many international conference sessions. In addition to her undergraduate and graduate teaching involvement and young professors mentoring, she is regularly solicited by mass audience media and is active in knowledge translation. Professor Duchaine holds the Tier-1 Canada Research Chair in Bioaerosols and has been a FRQS and CIHR Scholar.

David E. Heinrichs, Ph.D.



Dr. Heinrichs received his Ph.D. in Microbiology & Immunology from Queen's University at Kingston was a postdoctoral fellow at the University of Guelph. Dr. Heinrichs is currently a professor of Microbiology & Immunology at the University of Western Ontario.

Dr. Heinrichs holds research grants to study the pathogenesis of the 'superbug' Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) and is developing inhibitors as new therapeutic strategies against this pathogen. Recent work includes examining the effects of co-infection with MRSA and SARS-CoV-2.

Jimmy Dikeakos, Ph.D.

Dr. Dikeakos is an Associate Professor in the Department of Microbiology and Immunology at Western University and the current President of the Canadian Society for Virology. Dr. Dikeakos obtained his B.Sc from McGill University and his PhD from the Université de Montréal. He then subsequently completed a Post-Doctoral fellowship with Dr. Gary Thomas at the Vollum Institute within the Oregon Health and Sciences University.



Since 2012, Dr. Dikeakos has directed a research lab specializing in HIV research at Western University where he supervises M.Sc, PhD, PDFs and 4th year Honors Thesis students. He has also taught hundreds of students introductory virology in his role as course co-coordinator of 2500A/B.

About Kontrol BioCloudTM

BioCloud is a real-time analyzer designed to detect airborne viruses. It has been designed to operate as a safe space technology by sampling the air quality over time. With a proprietary detection chamber that can be replaced as needed, viruses are detected, and an alert system is created in the Cloud or over local intranet. BioCloud has been designed for spaces where individuals gather including classrooms, offices, retirement homes, hospitals, mass transportation and others. Additional information about Kontrol BioCloud can be found on its website at www.kontrolbiocloud.com.

BioCloud is an air quality technology and not a medical device. The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to eliminate, cure or contain the COVID-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus). Safe Space Technology is a Kontrol Trademark.

About Kontrol Technologies

Kontrol Technologies Corp., a Canadian public company, is a leader in smart buildings and cities through IoT, Cloud and SaaS technology. Kontrol Technologies provides a combination of software, hardware, and service solutions to its customers to improve energy management, air quality and continuous emission monitoring.

Additional information about Kontrol Technologies Corp. can be found on its website at www.kontrolcorp.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For further information, contact:

Paul Ghezzi, Chief Executive Officer

paul@kontrolenergy.com or admin@kontrolenergy.com

Kontrol Technologies Corp.

180 Jardin Drive, Unit 9, Vaughan, ON L4K 1X8

Tel: 905.766.0400, Toll free: 1.844.566.8123

Neither IIROC nor any stock exchange or other securities regulatory authority accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "likely", "should", "would", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "proposed", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy.

Where the Company expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is based on assumptions made in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. Such assumptions include, without limitation, that sufficient capital will be available to the Company and that technology will be as effective as anticipated.

However, forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected, or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to, that sufficient capital and financing cannot be obtained on reasonable terms, or at all, that technologies will not prove as effective as expected, that customers and potential customers will not be as accepting of the Company's product and service offering as expected, and government and regulatory factors impacting the energy conservation industry. In particular, successful development and commercialization of the Kontrol BioCloud are subject to the risk that the Kontrol BioCloud may not prove to be successful in detecting the virus that causes COVID-19 effectively or at all, uncertainty of timing or availability of any regulatory approvals and Kontrol's lack of track record in developing products for medical applications. Kontrol BioCloud is an air quality technology and not a medical device. The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to eliminate, cure or contain the COVID-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus).

Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as at the date hereof and are based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations, and opinions of management on such date. Kontrol does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any such forward-looking statements or any forward-looking statements contained in any other documents whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required under applicable securities law. Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties, and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information.

securities law. Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties, and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information.

SOURCE: Kontrol Technologies Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/630943/Kontrol-Establishes-Scientific-Advisory-Board-for-BioCloud-Technology