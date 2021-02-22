



HONG KONG, Feb 22, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - BitFuFu, the world's first crypto mining standardization platform, has been selected by crypto mining giant Bitmain to standardize the industry. The partnership is expected to collaborate to foster innovation in crypto mining. Bitmain will be supporting the BitFuFu platform with its mining resources, including machines, pools, and farms.BitFuFu, the first crypto mining standardization platform, officially announces a strategic partnership with Bitmain, the largest crypto mining company. Bitmain and BitFuFu will pool their resources to offer their worldwide clients standardized crypto mining services. These services will be backed by industry-leading networks and resources, including mining machines, pools, and farms.Bitmain will use its extensive resources, including tight operating and maintenance management systems and a stable power supply from its mining farm, to ensure a premium user experience to BitFuFu clients. Bitmain will also give BitFuFu users access to trusted service providers endorsed by Bitmain such as Antpool, one of the world's largest multicoin mining pools and a long-standing partner of Bitmain. BitFuFu, in turn, will support Bitmain in providing services to the international market. It will also support Bitmain in providing services to small and medium-sized enterprises and individual users."Our mining equipment at Bitmain guarantees the highest standards of performance in the industry. Intelligent operation and maintenance systems are used by all of our mining facilities to monitor the condition of mining machines in real time. We have a wide range of specialist teams involved in the technological operation and maintenance of our facilities, as well as in the overall system growth at Bitmain. We are pleased to offer these services to BitFuFu as a step towards serving the global mining community", said Kevin Ren, a representative from Bitmain's mining farms.Bitmain and BitFuFu will join hands in opening up the first sale and supply of Bitmain latest mining machines to the global market. As part of the collaborative efforts of both companies, there are a series of promotional offers for BitFuFu customers. For the promotional offers, there are plans for as low as 10T/1 day that are available for users at zero service charge, as well as an offer for a 10T/6 days package at the platform with available at half price. BitFuFu mining plan users will be able to purchase their 10T/90 day plan at a 20% discount."Hashrates or computing power is a somewhat abstract concept in Bitcoin," said an executive at BitFuFu. "Standardization is the only way forward when it comes to ensuring that the advancement of crypto mining as a business goes smoothly. Standardization removes problematic situations and variables. It not only enhances transparency for price and returns, but it also helps to set industry standards, reduces the potential for inconsistencies between the parties to the transaction, and increases the integrity of the mining industry."For further information about promotional offers and plans on BitFuFu and their exclusive partnership with Bitmain, please refer to their official website https://www.bitfufu.com/.About BitFuFuBitFuFu is the world's first platform to offer crypto mining services to users with standardized mining hashrates. The aim of BitFuFu is to provide users access to Bitcoin at a lower cost. By collaborating with F2Pool, its hashrate products have achieved the first-class service through one-click transactions, eliminating complicated steps, such as selecting proper mining and mining machines, maintenance of machines, and connection of mining pools. The BitFuFu Platform allows customers to access the world's top miners, such as Bitmain, Shenma, and Yibang, and international mines in Russia, the United States, and China. Official website: https://www.bitfufu.com/Media Contactcontact@bitfufu.comSource: BitFuFuCopyright 2021 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.