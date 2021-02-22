Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 22, 2021) - Bluesky Digital Assets Corp., (CSE: BTC) (CSE: BTC.PR.A) (OTC Pink: BTCWF), ("Bluesky" or the "Corporation") announced today that on Tuesday February 16th, 2021 the Corporation had received its order of $500,000 CDN in new mining hardware and that the Corporation has completed moving this order of new mining assets into full mining production.

Further to Bluesky's press release of January 20th of this year, regarding the purchase of $500,000 CDN worth of new mining hardware acquired internationally through Bluesky's well established supply chain relationships in Asia, Bluesky is pleased to announce that it has met its commitments to use its shareholder and investor capital prudently and it has acted in a prompt manner to rapidly grow its active mining operations and to immediately monetize upon the currently positive trending crypto marketplace.

This latest addition of mixed mining hardware technology to Bluesky's current virtual mining efforts adds an additional 30,000 mh/s of overall generic hashing power to our current mining farm operations.

This latest acquisition of mining hardware is heavily skewed on GPU mining technology as we believe that GPU's provide us better diversification in what we can virtually mine and at the same time provide us a longer lifespan for our equipment to stay relevant and deliver profitability.

In light of the conditions that currently exist around virtual mining targets like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), we have decided to immediately deploy our new hardware without delay in order to increase our mining revenue numbers immediately and to maximize our profitability that the market currently presents under today's conditions.

Bluesky's normal operating procedure is to delay in rolling out new hardware as we take the time to add our own in-house efficiencies to out of the box vendor configurations on acquired mining hardware. Our standard actions are to custom flash our hardware and mining GPU cards with proprietary tuning variables that increase realized hashing rates and decrease the usage of power consumption however we have decided to move all hardware into full production without delay to realize profitability at a time when all mining hardware needs to be actively mining and not be sitting on the lab test shelves.

Our change to our normal process of customizing hardware will proceed, but in a systematic one-by-one mode, basically pulling one active mining machine down at a time, customizing it, and then returning it to full production with improved capability and efficiencies. This new process ensures we have all new hardware in production immediately and earning revenue.

Further to our previously stated belief that we feel Ethereum stands to represent a higher profitability potential, we have decided to focus the bulk of this new mining hardware on Ethereum mining. Our live production tests over the last two weeks have substantiated our choice to focus on Ethereum at this time and with this new batch of mining hardware.

For greater clarity; we will focus this new cluster of mining hardware on Ethereum mining while the higher profitability continues to justify this action but we remain diversified in both of our mining farm facilities as we focus on other virtual mining targets like Bitcoin at the same time.

Bluesky has smartly engineered an agile ability into our mining workflow so we can switch mining focus and targets quite quickly and as the profitability potential dictates.

Mr. Anthony R. Pearlman, Bluesky COO, stated: "I am very pleased when we as an organization can demonstrate to our stakeholders our true ability to do what we represent and say we can; we indicated we would act quickly and utilize our capital on mining hardware in a time where mining hardware is the smart play, get it in the door quickly, get it into production quickly and our actions and results speak volumes!"

About Bluesky Digital Assets Corp.

Bluesky Digital Assets Corp, is building a high value digital currency enterprise. Bluesky mines digital currencies, such as Bitcoin and Ether, and is developing value-added technology services for the digital currency market, such as digital mining proprietary software. Offering a complete ecosystem of value-creation, Bluesky is targeting reinvesting appropriate portions of its digital currency mining profits back into its operations. A percentage of the profit will be invested in the development of a proprietary Artificial Intelligence ("AI") based technology. Overall, Bluesky takes an approach that enables the Corporation to scale, and respond to changing conditions, within the still-emerging digital currency industry. The Corporation is poised to capture value in successive phases as this industry continues to scale. For more information please visit www.blueskydigitalassets.com

