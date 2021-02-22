Beyond Commerce, Inc.: Beyond Commerce Adds Astrid360 for Automating its Internal Software Processes as its Looks to Expand its Customer Base and Revenue

Expected to Increase Operating Efficiencies

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2021 / Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTC PINK:BYOC) (the "Company"), a provider of B2B internet marketing analytics, technologies and services, announced today the addition of Astrid360, a technology solution which helps automate its internal software processes in regards to being HIPAA compliant.

Service 800 requires a dynamic HIPAA compliant call center suite of cloud-based software services which align with our current eSuite solutions. The HIPAA compliant call center suite will consist of 3 integrated applications to provide a secure, accessible, robust, and scalable solution which allows for the creation, execution and reporting of data driven call center programs.

Geordan Pursglove, Beyond Commerce's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are embracing engaging data and leading-edge reliable technologies to automate our internal software processes. As we continue to attract new customers in expanding our reach and growing our revenues, we want to make sure we operate at the highest possible efficiencies."

We are proud to provide our cutting-edge technology and healthcare experience to support Service 800's vision of achieving efficiency though secure, data-driven workflow automation," said Jim Tafur, CEO/Cofounder of Astrid360.

The Astrid 360 solutions summary is highlighted by:

Application Design & Development

S800 requires an accessible, modern, HIPAA compliant suite of technologies to support a dynamic, scalable and data driven call center offering.

Program Builder

Intuitive client program builder interface which allows for the creation of dynamic, data driven workflow programs to be delivered within the Call Center Portal.

Call Center Portal

Enterprise call center system which supports S800 agents in the execution and management of data driven client programs with real-time feedback loops.

Reporting Center

Robust analytic dashboards with easy to consume data visualizations, data drill downs and exportable reports which provide actionable insights on client programs, operational workflows and agent performance.

Documentation & Training

S800 requires a customized, persona-based training curriculum as well as support to prepare S800 trainers and RMs to deliver end-user training to their customers.

About Astrid360

Astrid360 is a HIPAA compliant technology platform which provides a suite of cloud-based software services designed to increase access to useful information, optimize workflows, and lower costs. Astrid360 delivers its unique combination of artificial intelligence (AI) and intelligent automation (IA) technologies to support complex care coordination and management as well as revenue cycle management for complex care centers, service providers and caregivers globally. Learn more at www.astrid360.com

About Beyond Commerce , Inc .

Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTC Pink: BYOC) is focused on business combinations of "big data" companies in global B2B internet marketing analytics, technologies and services. The Company's objective is to develop and deploy disruptive strategic software technology that will build on organic growth potential and to exploit cross-selling opportunities. Beyond Commerce plans to offer a cohesive global digital product and services platform to provide clients with a single point of contact for their big data, marketing and related sales initiatives. For additional information, please visit: https://beyondcommerceinc.com and https://www.service800.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which are subject to the "safe harbor" created by those sections for such statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, which are often indicated by terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "design," "estimate," "except," "forecast," "goal," "intend," "look forward to," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would," or the negatives or other tense of such terms and other similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements and similar expressions. We use forward-looking statements relate to future events or future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels or activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

