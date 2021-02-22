BITA Risk, part of corfinancial, announces that Charles Stanley, one of the UK's leading wealth management firms, has signed up for the BITA ESG Manager application

BITA Risk built its reputation on taking complex risk and portfolio data and making it highly accessible within its efficient portfolio management applications. Now it has applied this approach to ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) investment, automating many manual steps through exception management and integrating key data as part of the client profiling and investment processes.

Charles Stanley's COO, Michael Bennett, commented: "BITA ESG Manager has taken the complexity of ESG factor data and presented it with such clarity that it can be efficiently managed and monitored across large numbers of our clients, forming an integral part of our investment strategy."

Charles Stanley's investment managers will benefit from detailed visualizations, helping them to understand exposures, check preference conflicts and assess the impact of ESG-driven changes on risk, yield and return.

Daryl Roxburgh, President and Global Head, BITA Risk: "Recognizing a client's ESG preferences and understanding asset exposures are key to effective portfolio management and analysis. Using exception management to identify any conflicts is the most efficient way of keeping a portfolio within mandate and this, together with innovative client reporting, is how BITA ESG Manager can manage the process with flexibility and on the scale required by Charles Stanley."

Notes to editors

About Charles Stanley

Charles Stanley is one of the UK's leading wealth managers, with £22.6 billion of client funds under management and administration (as at 30 June 2020). Its origins trace back to 1792, making it one of the oldest firms on the London Stock Exchange. www.charles-stanley.co.uk

About corfinancial

corfinancial provides software solutions and advisory services to banking and financial services organisations worldwide. The firm has offices in London, New York and Boston.

About BITA Risk

With client AUM in excess of £200bn, BITA Risk is a leading provider of integrated private client suitability profiling, portfolio management, risk and monitoring applications in the HNW and UHNW sectors. It gives managers freedom within a framework to construct and manage portfolios in the context of risk, policy and mandate, so they achieve suitability whilst delivering control and transparency to management.

