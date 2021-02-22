Securitas acquires leading fire and safety company in Denmark

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Securitas, the world's leading intelligent protective services partner, has acquired Dansk Brandteknik A/S, a leading Danish fire and safety company that specializes in fire and safety services and equipment, including related consulting and training services. The acquisition will significantly enhance Securitas' protective services capabilities in Denmark and is in line with the Group's strategy of doubling its security solutions and electronic security sales by 2023. The purchase price is approximately MDKK 110 (MSEK 149) on a debt-free basis.

In 2020, Dansk Brandteknik's annual sales were more than MDKK 60 (MSEK 81), of which 70 percent were on a recurring monthly revenue basis. The company has a nationwide presence in Denmark with 40 employees and approximately 7 500 business clients, mainly in the small- and medium-sized enterprise (SME) segment, with high client retention rates.

Peter Karlströmer, Divisional President Security Services Europe: "We are very happy to welcome Dansk Brandteknik's team to Securitas and are looking forward to working together. Dansk Brandteknik is one of the strongest players in their space selling products and services as a solutions offering, fitting perfectly with Securitas' strategy of providing protective services bundled as security solutions. We can now package fire technology and consulting with our broader product portfolio, which is especially relevant for the SME space where we have an ambitious growth strategy. Our larger business clients will also benefit from this expanded offering, and we see major cross-selling opportunities in the client portfolios of both Dansk Brandteknik and Securitas."

The acquisition-related costs are expected to be MSEK 6, to be recognized in 2021 and 2022. The acquisition is expected to be accretive to EPS as of 2021 and will be consolidated in Securitas as of February 22, 2021.

