Privitar, the leading data privacy platform provider, today released the latest version of the Privitar Data Privacy PlatformTM which includes enhanced HIPAA compliance-focused features, new "fast start" rules packs designed to enable first time users to get their data privacy initiatives up and running quickly, and expanded multi language support to enable the masking and unmasking of data in more than 60 languages.

"Privitar is committed to helping organizations worldwide maximize the value of their sensitive data by addressing gaps in their privacy strategies," said Nico Dard, Director of Product Management at Privitar. "Our latest product updates are an extension of our core capabilities and are focused on increasing ease of use, easing adherence to regulatory compliance, and improving time to value. Healthcare organizations will find these updates particularly beneficial, though any customers will be able to take advantage of the new functionality."

The Privitar Data Privacy Platform facilitates a consistent, secure, and highly managed approach to protecting data for analytics to enable innovation efforts while adhering to regulations like GDPR and HIPAA. With Privitar's new enhanced HIPAA-focused capabilities, customers can now safely remove data from the scope of HIPAA via both the Safe Harbour method and via expert determination while allowing the data to retain analytical utility. This allows healthcare focused organizations to run analytics and achieve more with their informatics initiatives while staying in compliance with the regulation.

Privitar's new fast start rules packs enable first time users to rely on tried and true rules to get their privacy initiatives up and running quickly. The new rule packs contain example rules which are preconfigured to apply a recommended privacy technique to common fields such as name, telephone and email address. These rules can be used directly or act as a reference to understand the different privacy enhancing techniques (PETs) that are typically applied to various fields. Also, a new "Rule Preview" built directly in the UI allows faster and easier rule crafting, especially for first time users.

In addition, Privitar now supports the masking and unmasking of text in over 60 languages. The supported languages must be encoded in UTF-8 and on the Basic Multilingual Plane (BMP).

