In the category for PV projects exceeding 5 MW, the final average price was €0.05338/kWh. The tender's overall final average price, including smaller PV project categories, was 4.7% higher than in the previous procurement exercise.From pv magazine France France's energy regulator, the CRE, has announced the results of the ninth tender for large scale PV. According to French analyst Finergreen, the French authorities allocated 451.9 MW of PV capacity in the procurement exercise. The first project category, including ground-mounted projects exceeding 5 MW in size, accounted for most of the allocated ...

