ISIN A-Shares: CNE000000CG9

ISIN H-Shares: CNE1000048K8 (the 'Company' or 'HSH') Correction of the Invitation to the First Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders 2021 (the 'General Meeting') and First Class Meeting of D-Shareholders 2021 (the 'D-Shares Class Meeting') on Friday, 5 March 2021 at 14:30 (CST) (corresponding to 07:30 (CET))

In the invitation to the General Meeting and the D-Shares Class Meeting, published in the Federal Gazette on 11 February 2021, an editorial error occurred in sections III. and IV. The deadline for the registration date in section III. "Preconditions for attending the General Meeting and the D-Shares Class Meeting and for exercising voting rights" and for sending authorisations, evidence of proxies and the issuance of instructions to the proxies named by the Company and to send in absentee votes in section IV. "Voting through a proxy or by absentee vote" was incorrectly reproduced to be 4 March 2020 17:00 (CET) instead of 4 March 2021 17:00 (CET). The correct wording in each case is: "III. Preconditions for attending the General Meeting and the D-Shares Class Meeting and for exercising voting rights Only those shareholders are entitled to attend the General Meeting and the D-Shares Class Meeting and to cast votes (including exercising their voting right by absentee vote) whose names are entered in the Company's share register after close of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on 24 February 2021 (Record Date) and whose registration for the General Meeting and the D-Shares Class Meeting is received by the Company during the registration period from now on to 4 March 2021, 17:00 (CET) at the following address Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.

c/o Computershare Operations Center

80249 München

Telefax: +49 89 30903-74675

E-Mail: anmeldestelle@computershare.de in German or English language. Shareholders are advised that they may freely dispose of their shares even after registration to the General Meeting and the D-Shares Class Meeting. The only criterion for participating in the General Meeting and the D-Shares Class Meeting and the number of voting rights to be exercised in relation to the Company is the number of shares held by a shareholder as of the Record Date, i.e. any disposal or other transfer of shares after the Record Date will not have any effect on a shareholder's rights to participate in the meeting or the number of voting rights to be exercised. The same will apply to any acquisition of shares after the Record Date. A person who does not hold any shares on the Record Date and becomes a shareholder only after that date will not have a right to either vote at, or participate in the General Meeting and the D-Shares Class Meeting. IV. Voting through a proxy or by absentee vote 1. Voting through a proxy Shareholders may also have their voting rights and other rights exercised at the General Meeting and the D-Shares Class Meeting by an authorised party after issuing a corresponding proxy. In the case of a proxy, timely registration of the holding of shares concerned is always necessary pursuant to the above rules under III. The Company also offers its shareholders the option of authorising proxies named by the Company. These proxies shall exercise voting rights as instructed in the event of their authorisation and are not authorised to exercise voting rights without a specific instruction from the shareholder. Nor do proxies named by the Company accept instructions to speak, to raise objections to General Meeting or D-Shares Class Meeting resolutions, to ask questions or to table motions. Any issuance of a proxy, its revocation and evidence thereof in dealings with the Company must be in writing. If a shareholder authorises more than one proxy, the Company may reject one or more. Shareholders may also use the registration form for the General Meeting and the D-Shares Class Meeting to issue proxies and instructions. This form is sent to the shareholders duly entered in the share register, along with the invitation to the General Meeting and the D-Shares Class Meeting. The form will also be available for download on the Company's website at https://smart-home.haier.com/en/sm/ Shareholders are asked to use this form as far as possible to grant proxies and to issue instructions. Any authorisations, evidence of proxies and the issuance of instructions to the proxies named by the Company may be posted, faxed or e-mailed prior to the General Meeting and the D-Shares Class Meeting to the above address under III by 4 March 2021, 17:00 (CET) (arriving). Any posted, faxed or e-mailed authorisations, evidence of proxies and instructions to the proxies named by the Company received after this time cannot be considered. Evidence of authorisations can still be submitted in writing on the day of the General Meeting and the D-Shares Class Meeting at the entrance and exit check point. 2. Voting by absentee vote Shareholders may also exercise their voting rights at the General Meeting and the D-Shares Class Meeting by absentee vote. In the case of absentee voting, too, timely registration of the holding of shares concerned is always necessary under the provisions of III above. Absentee votes may be sent to the Company by 4 March 2021, 17:00 (CET) (arriving) to the address mentioned above under III. Shareholders may use the registration form for the General Meeting and the D-Shares Class Meeting for absentee voting as well. This form is sent to the shareholders duly entered in the share register, along with the invitation to the General Meeting and the D-Shares Class Meeting. The form will also be available for download on the Company's website at https://smart-home.haier.com/en/sm/ Shareholders are asked to use this form for absentee voting wherever possible. Absentee voting does not preclude attendance at the General Meeting and the D-Shares Class Meeting. The personal attendance of a shareholder or an authorised third party at the General Meeting and the D-Shares Class Meeting shall be deemed to be a revocation of a previously given absentee vote." Qingdao City, People's Republic of China, February 2021

Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. The Board of Directors