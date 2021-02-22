Champions Oncology, Inc.: Champions Oncology Announces Addition to Board of Directors

HACKENSACK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2021 / Champions Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) a leading global oncology technology solutions provider transforming drug discovery through innovative pharmacology, biomarker, and data platforms, is pleased to announce the appointment of Rob Brainin to its Board of Directors. Rob is an experienced global life sciences and healthcare executive with more than 15 years of experience. His appointment will help guide the company's efforts to accelerate the development of its data platform for use in drug discovery. The Company also announced the resignation of current board member Abba Poliakoff.

Joel Ackerman, Chairman of the Board of Directors commented, "We are excited to have Rob join our Board of Directors. Rob has spent his career at the nexus of life science data and technology, and has leveraged his depth and breadth to become a leader in the use of genomic data to drive drug development. We expect his unique experience will be invaluable in helping us capitalize on our technology platform and evolve our strategy." Ackerman added, "We deeply appreciate Abba's many contributions to the development of Champions. He has been a valuable resource and advisor to the company during his many years of service."

Rob recently was the Chief Executive Officer of Genuity Science where he focused on ways to transform clinical and molecular data into real-life solutions, making complex multi-omic information actionable for global communities in their quest to improve healthcare. Before joining Genuity, Rob was Vice President and General Manager of Life Sciences and Applied Genomics at Illumina, having previously served as VP and Head of the Arrays Business. Rob has also held senior roles at Life Technologies, Invitrogen and Thermo Fisher. In all these roles, he led the expansion of the applications of technologies or genomic data to new fields to serve the needs of growing types of users. Rob holds an undergraduate degree in economics from Emory University and a law degree from Harvard Law School. He currently serves on the Board of Directors of The Children's Tumor Foundation.

Media Contact:

Rachel Bunting, MS, MBA

Sr. Director, Head of Marketing

Marketing@ChampionsOncology.com

SOURCE: Champions Oncology, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/630772/Champions-Oncology-Announces-Addition-to-Board-of-Directors