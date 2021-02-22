WebRevenue Sdn. Bhd.: Five Best Hosting Solutions For Small Business Revealed by WHSR In 2021

WHSR publishes its picks of the top web hosting solutions providers for small businesses; The annual list of providers is meant to help small businesses connect with the right hosting that meets their needs

PERAK, MALAYSIA / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2021 / WHSR publishes an annual "top picks' of the Best Small Business Hosting to help businesses find and pick the right service. This year's top picks include a couple of well-known web hosting service providers and a few relatively unknown ones. Topping the listing is InMotion Hosting, known for its excellent SSD-based hosting and a relatively affordable price tag. Hostinger makes it to the no. 2 spot of the company's top picks with a cheap yet reliable hosting service. WHSR states that Hostinger's free site migration service is one of the many reasons for it being listed in the top spot.

Many small and medium-sized businesses have no idea what web hosting service will suit their needs the best. The growing number of services is enough to confuse most business owners, who often assume that all hosting services are the same and can get away with buying the cheapest one. Others may think that if they buy the most expensive hosting service, that will auto translate to more stability and faster speeds.

In reality, that's not the case. Many features that hosting companies tout are just slick marketing and often not what their clients will get. For instance, that unlimited server storage that just about every hosting service boasts of, is often limited by various other server resources quota

Readers can go through WHSR's list and a brief take on the top web hosting services for businesses here https://www.webhostingsecretrevealed.net/blog/web-hosting-guides/5-best-web-hosting-for-small-businesses/

"We have been reviewing and using web hosting services for a very long time. Unfortunately, we also know that most of the companies' claims are misrepresentations of what they offer. That's why we've been personally evaluating and listing our top picks for the top hosting services. These picks are unbiased and are meant to help businesses find what will work best for them, knowing both the pros and cons associated with each service." Said a representative for WebRevenue Sdn. Bhd.

She added, "While you might see some relatively popular names make it to our top picks, most are relatively unknown. Our advice for small business owners is don't shop based on price but rather the features that matter most to them."

About WebRevenue Sdn. Bhd

The company is well known for reviewing a multitude of business-related services. WHSR claims that all reviews are 100% unbiased and based on personal evaluation of each service. However, readers are urged to undertake additional research before signing up for any service.

